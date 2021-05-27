5 Hottest Summer Tours for Summer 2021

Brad Paisley Set to Kickoff ‘Tour 2021’ This Summer. Three-time Grammy Award-winning country singer, songwriter, and guitarist Brad Paisley is set to kick off his Tour 2021 this summer, starting at the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam Festival in Panama City on June 5 before heading to Music City (Nashville) for the Let Freedom Sing! July 4th celebration. His last time out, Brad Paisley World Tour, took place in 2019; since then Paisley and his band had shelved his 2020 tour due to the Coronavirus pandemic but did play some limited dates, including a few drive-in shows last July. With vaccinations slowly trending upward and new cases on the decline, Paisley will hit the road with a full slate of shows, hitting both coasts this summer.