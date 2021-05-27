newsbreak-logo
Wyoming State

Mountain West announces more televised football games for Wyoming on FOX Sports

By Star-Tribune staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mountain West announced the FOX Sports television schedule for the 2021 football season on Thursday. The schedule includes three University of Wyoming games: Oct. 16 versus Fresno State at War Memorial Stadium, Oct. 30 at San Jose State and Friday, Nov. 12 at Boise State. The Boise State game will kick off at 7 p.m. Mountain time on FS1; times and specific FOX Sports channels for the Fresno State and San Jose State games have not been determined yet.

