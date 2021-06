Celebrate the Fourth of July with a family-friendly mad lib! This activity is amazingly entertaining for everyone to enjoy together. Simply have one person ask for words to fill in the blanks, then read the new funny story aloud for everyone to hear. Mad libs are wonderful to do while waiting for the food to finish cooking or as an after-meal activity while everyone's relaxing. This mad lib would be the perfect activity while waiting for the fireworks show to start! Get the Fourth of July Mad Lib PDF today and have it ready to go come Independence Day.