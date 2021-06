South Pasadena High School’s drama department will offer a free, fully produced movie version of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, streaming online on May 14 and 22. The extraordinary production of one of Shakespeare’s most popular works is packed with the scintillating mix of ghosts, witches, sword fights, and suspense expected from the famous tale of the damaging effects of boundless ambition. But due to pandemic-era restrictions, the SPHS drama department innovated a new approach to the play: Actors rehearsed for several months on Zoom and then worked in outdoor, COVID-safe rehearsals until each actor was ready to be filmed separately in front of a green screen. Performances then were edited together to create a fun combination of a recorded live production and a movie. Macbeth will stream May 14 at 7 p.m., and on May 22 at 3 and 7 p.m. at southpasdrama.com.