Palm Springs Pride organizers announced that the 2021 edition of the festival will once again be held in-person in November. Pride is scheduled to take place on Nov. 6-7. "We are planning on hosting the largest event in the history of Palm Springs. It will be a massive "Coming Out" celebration," wrote Ron deHarte, festival organizer. "This year Pride is truly a Coming Out celebration of all that Palm Springs represents - life, love, community, the desert environment, diversity, and our friendly mid-century vibe!"