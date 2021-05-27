Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jumpstart your summer over Memorial Day weekend with these SiriusXM specials

siriusxm.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Memorial Day weekend, fire up the grill, pour yourself a drink, and turn on your favorite SiriusXM channels. All weekend long, SiriusXM’s music, talk, entertainment, comedy, and sports channels will be carrying special holiday programming to get you in the start-of-summer spirit. Whether it’s music curated by Andy Cohen, a Dave Matthews Band concert, live play-by-play of an MLB game, or a conversation about craft beer — you’ll find it here (all times in ET).

blog.siriusxm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
Person
Kaskade
Person
Alesso
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Andy Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Dance Music#Live Music#Game Music#New Music#Live Bands#Bpm#The Dance#Coffee House#Octane#Dmb#Mdw#Tennis Channel#Mad Dog Sports Radio#Mlb Network Radio#The St Louis Cardinals#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Business Radio#Atlanta Braves#Cruella
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
MLB
Related
Chicago, ILgopride.com

PHOTOS: 'Super Queens' turn up the heat over Memorial Day weekend

Chicago's Soldier Field played host to “Drive 'N Drag Saves 2021,” a three-day, socially distanced extravaganza produced by Voss Events. Fans enjoyed a live theatrical experience from the safety of inside or on top of their cars as “Super Queens” from various seasons of “RuPaul's Drag Race,” came to save the world from the disappointment that was 2020.
MusicMilford Daily News

Bruce Springsteen on Broadway and beyond: E Street Band tour, new music coming

Bruce Springsteen does. He's restaging his hit “Springsteen on Broadway” starting Saturday, June 26, at the St. James Theatre. The Boss initially planned to take the summer off as he's going back out on the road with the E Street Band next year, he said to Jim Rotolo of SiriusXM's E Street Radio on Thursday, June 10, but the opportunity presented itself.
Musicbrewpublic.com

Dogfish Head & Jimmie Allen Celebrate Record Store Day

Milton, Del., Thursday, June 10, 2021 – Dogfish Head, the “Official Brewery of Record Store Day,” collaborates with multi-platinum, chart-topping recording artist and American Country Music Awards 2021 “New Male Artist” Award-winner, Jimmie Allen, on a limited-edition vinyl and music video. Dropping on Record Store Day (Saturday, June 12), an annual celebration of independently owned record stores, the album features three of Jimmie’s hits and a brand-new song co-authored by Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer, Sam Calagione. Named for the brewery’s oat milk-centric hazy IPA, both the record and its leading track are titled Hazy-O!, and they are best enjoyed with a beer in-hand. Grab a copy, drop the needle and let the “Good Times Roll.”
Musicthebrag.com

YESSS: Bruce Springsteen and The Killers are releasing music together this week

In completely random but totally amazing news, Bruce Springsteen has announced that the track he’s been working on with The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers will be released in a matter of days. Speaking on Sirius XM’s E Street Radio, Springsteen casually made the exciting announcement. “It’s Brandon [Flowers] and I...
MusicHastings Tribune

John Mayer mellows out with ’80s-style soft-rock single

All aboard! John Mayer has arrived at the station — the radio station, that is — with his new single/video, “Last Train Home.”. It’s a cool, soft-rock tune, with a definite mid-’80s vibe, as the Grammy-winning star once again mixes mellow vocal work with some tasty guitar licks. It also...
CelebritiesSFGate

Celebrate 80 Years of Bob Dylan With Our New Podcast

A new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now celebrates Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday, starting with a look at our definitive new list of the top 80 Dylan covers, from Jimi Hendrix’s “All Along the Watchtower” to Sam Cooke’s “Blowin’ in the Wind.” Angie Martoccio, David Browne, Andy Greene, and Simon Vozick-Levinson join host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, which includes a passionate argument over the merits of Guns N’ Roses “Knocking On Heaven’s Door” cover, a breakdown of favorite Dylan moments (his triumphant 1984 Late Show with David Letterman performance inevitably comes up), and more.
MusicWUSA

New Music Releases June 11: Lorde, Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, Bo Burnham and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Lorde officially returned from her musical hiatus with her first new song in three years, kicking off the Solar Power era with the item's titular track, a boppy summer jam. Migos reteamed to give us a third serving of Culture, with features from Cardi B, Drake, Future and more. And Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her recent success (including how she is "the sh*t, per the Recording Academy") in a brand new single, "Thot Sh*t."
Musiccelebritypage.com

New Music Friday: Maroon 5, Megan Thee Stallion, And More

New releases from some of the biggest names in music have arrived just in time for Summer. Some of the artists include Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Maroon 5. The band's seventh studio album features collaborations from several different artists such as Stevie Nicks, H.E.R., and Megan Thee Stallion. Juice WRLD, and Nipsey Hussle were honored by having features as well. The title of the album, Jordi is a tribute to Jordan Feldstein, who was their manager that passed away in 2017 unexpectedly.
MusicMorning Sun

Def Leppard's latest box set and more, 5 Things to Know

Def Leppard has been living in the past -- happily -- during the six years since the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band's last, self-titled studio album. Its new "Def Leppard—Volume III," which comes out Friday, June 11, is the latest in a series of archival releases that's included five other box sets, a greatest hits compilation and two live albums. The group also started an online subscription Vault service to catering to what frontman Joe Elliott calls "the uber fan."
TV & Videosside-line.com

The 5 Best Electronic Music Movies and Documentaries on Netflix Today

Nightlife hasn’t quite been the same since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world, forcing events and nightclubs to cancel their events and enforcing strict social distancing rules. These changes made a significant impact on the lives of people who love to party. Now that vaccines are rolling out, things are beginning to regain a sense of normalcy in some parts of the world, but it still might be a while before clubbing resembles what it used to.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEF LEPPARD To Host Event On Twitter Spaces Today

Legendary British rock 'n' roll icons and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees DEF LEPPARD have just released "Def Leppard - Volume Three", a new limited edition box set UMe/Virgin. In conjunction with the release, band members Joe Elliott, Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell will host a live chat event on Twitter Spaces with Matt Pinfield today at 10 a.m. PT.
MusicPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The Ultimate Road Trip Playlist

It’s summertime and that’s means it’s time for road trips. I don’t care if you’re travelling 20 miles or 200 miles, you have to have great music. A new survey from One Poll classic rock dominates the “perfect road trip playlist”. Most of us already have a road trip playlist, plus we have memories tied to the music from a road trip. Check out more from the survey from SWNS.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Sleater-Kinney, Polo G, King Gizzard, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Sleater-Kinney, Polo G, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Dean Blunt, Keith Rowe, and the Narcotix. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Musicenergy941.com

Maroon 5 Drop New Album ‘JORDI’ Feat. Juice WRLD, Blackbear & More

Maroon 5 dropped their seventh studio album “JORDI” on Friday (June 11). The album title is in honor of their manager, Jordan Feldstein, who passed away in 2017. Notable posthumous appearances on the album include Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle, who is featured on the song tributed to Feldstein, “Memories.”
MusicThe Oakland Press

New Music: Maroon 5, Migos, Mammoth WVH, Jesse Palter, more...

Checking out this week's new music releases... Garbage, "No Gods No Masters" (Stunvolume/Infectious Music): The quartet sounds as potent as ever on its first new album in five years, taking on issues such as sexism, racism, capitalism and more. Maroon 5, "Jordi" (222/Interscope): The band pays tribute to its late...
Musicclassicsdujour.com

CDJ Today: June 11 in Classic Rock

June 11, 1983 – Alex Van Halen marries Valerie Kendall with Alex’s brother Eddie as the best man. The couple divorce less than a year later. June 11, 2002 – Paul McCartney marries Heather Mills in Ireland. In attendance are Elton John, David Gilmour, Chrissie Hynde and Ringo Starr. After a nasty court battle, they divorce in 2008.
Moviesaugustman.com

Bon Jovi’s Encore Nights Screens At GV Cinemas In June

It will be a while before we can all catch a live rock concert in person, but Bon Jovi’s Encore Nights may well be the next best thing. Fans of the American rock legends can catch this concert feature in June exclusively at local cinemas. Golden Village has secured the...
Musicxpn.org

PRESS PLAY: 9 New Albums out June 11th

Familiar faces from around the globe gather today to offer to YOU their newest releases. Sleater-Kinney return with Path of Wellness, their third album since their 2014 reunion. Moreso than its polarizing predecessor, the self-produced album captures the duo’s signature intertwining guitars and urgent melodies. With A Few Stars Apart, Lukas Nelson continues his hot streak with Promise of the Real, delivering another sturdy set of countrified jangle. Sleater-Kinney aren’t the only ’90s icons with new music out this week; Garbage present No Gods No Masters, a heavy glam take on Shirley Manson and company’s classic sound. Philly mainstay Ali Awan‘s Moon Mode collects some of his most delectable recent singles, as well as new cosmic confections. Relentlessly prolific Australian combo King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard make one of their boldest moves yet on Butterfly 3000: almost entirely abandoning their trusty guitars in favor of plush synthesizers. After an eight year break, Islands re-introduce themselves with Islomania, an exuberant collection driven by Nick Thorburn’s wry songwriting. Eleven years after their last release (and two decades on from their debut), Azure Ray‘s Remedy showcases the Omaha duo’s intricate arrangements. Big Mess is film music legend Danny Elfman‘s first solo collection of pop material in just shy of 40 years; fans of late-period Oingo Boingo in particular with thrill to these warped character studies. Finally, gloomy new wave revivalists Cold Cave offer a path to sonic salvation on Fate in Seven Lessons. PRESS PLAY on these new releases (and more) below…
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Notable Releases of the Week (6/11)

It seems like every week there's more good news about the comeback of live music, and this week brought a very big announcement: Madison Square Garden will host a full-capacity concert in less than two weeks (with the Foo Fighters). And there continue to be more and more tour announcements.
Louisiana Stateedmidentity.com

Chris Lake Announces Two Nights at The Shrine in LA

Chris Lake is heading back to the stage in the City of Angels this summer as he’s set to return to the Shrine LA Outdoors for two nights. Few artists in the dance music scene have captivated hearts and made feet move over the years quite like Chris Lake has. This house music maestro has continued to consistently level up throughout his career as he’s delivered an onslaught of releases that ignite a fire deep within the souls of listeners. And just because the pandemic altered plans last year doesn’t mean he’s stopped churning out heaters like “Beat Freak” with lau.ra and a remix of Miane’s “Who Are You?”.