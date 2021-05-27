Andrew Schippel
Andrew Peter Schippel, M.D., Jr., 41, died April 22, 2021. Andy served in the Falcon Heights Fire Department and in many hospitals in Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his mother Amelia Ann Schippel (née Envey), stepmother Mary Teresa Schippel and grandmother Delores Belle Ruth. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Laura Marie (née Anderson), four children, his father Andrew Peter Sr., five brothers, father- and mother-in-law Don and Linda Anderson and best friend of 40 years, Brian Roettger.www.parkbugle.org