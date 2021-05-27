Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falcon Heights, MN

Andrew Schippel

By Editor, Park Bugle
parkbugle.org
 13 days ago

Andrew Peter Schippel, M.D., Jr., 41, died April 22, 2021. Andy served in the Falcon Heights Fire Department and in many hospitals in Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his mother Amelia Ann Schippel (née Envey), stepmother Mary Teresa Schippel and grandmother Delores Belle Ruth. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Laura Marie (née Anderson), four children, his father Andrew Peter Sr., five brothers, father- and mother-in-law Don and Linda Anderson and best friend of 40 years, Brian Roettger.

www.parkbugle.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Falcon Heights, MN
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peter#Belle Ruth#Grandmother Delores#Jr#Father#M D#Hospitals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's 2022 problem: Even some liberals are starting to say 'Enough!'

Joe Biden won the presidential election last year mainly for two reasons. One, he promised to unify a deeply divided nation. And two, he wasn’t Donald Trump . He’s still not Donald Trump, but one out of two may not be good enough, come 2022. On that first point, while President Biden talks a good game about unifying the nation, it doesn’t look like he’s really trying. With more than a little justification, conservatives believe that he ran as a centrist but is governing as a progressive. That doesn’t do much to bring the two sides closer together.
Income TaxPosted by
The Associated Press

ProPublica: Many of the uber-rich pay next to no income tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — The rich really are different from you and me: They’re better at dodging the tax collector. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos paid no income tax in 2007 and 2011. Tesla founder Elon Musk’s income tax bill was zero in 2018. And financier George Soros went three straight years without paying federal income tax, according to a report Tuesday from the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The New York Times

‘Does Anybody Have a Plan?’ Senate Report Details Jan. 6 Security Failures.

WASHINGTON — Top federal intelligence agencies failed to adequately warn law enforcement officials before the Jan. 6 riot that pro-Trump extremists were threatening violence, including plans to “storm the Capitol,” infiltrate its tunnel system and “bring guns,” according to a new report by two Senate committees that outlines large-scale failures that contributed to the deadly assault.