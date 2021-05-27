newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Don’t waste your ESSER funds – 3 tips to get more bang for your buck

By Abbas Manjee
districtadministration.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few people that can stretch a dollar further than an educator. But, even the most fiscally creative districts have been put to the test this year – having to find room in an already stretched budget for 1:1 devices, PPE, new technology tools, new cleaning protocols, and more.

districtadministration.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Grant Funding#Equity Funding#Ppe#Departments Of Education#Grant Match#Kiddom Abbas#Allocate Esser Funds#Money#Grant Dollars#One Time Funds#Expenses#One Time Investments#Grant Websites#Cleaning#Technology Tools#Plan#Funding Disbursements#Payments#Multi Year Benefit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Durham, NCwraltechwire.com

Teaching Startup: Don’t waste your time mastering an elevator pitch

Editor’s note: This is post 2 of 3 for the Teaching Startup Funding Series. Joe Procopio is the founder of teachingstartup.com. Joe has a long entrepreneurial history in the Triangle that includes Spiffy, Automated Insights, and ExitEvent. More info at joeprocopio.com. Last week’s part one in this series can be read online.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Don’t Throw Your Customers–And Your Business–Down The Funnel

President & CEO of The Pedowitz Group and author of F the Funnel. Every company claims to value its customers, but if you look closely, few operate that way. Most companies continue to be laser focused on revenue growth, with customers treated purely as a means to that end. There is no investment in a long-term relationship, only a push – or in many cases, a shove – toward a sale. And once the deal has closed, the company moves on.
MarketingInman.com

3 tips to make your emails more valuable

Every day, more than one hundred emails hit the average person’s inbox. Spoiler alert: most are deleted. By this point, consumers are basically programmed to trash any emails that look like an ad. Messages with generic subject lines, impersonal content and spammy offers just don’t make the cut when you’re deciding what deserves a full read in your crowded inbox.
EnvironmentFast Company

Want to make your company more sustainable? First, do your homework.

You may have heard the term LEED as it relates to building construction. This stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and it’s the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Mahesh Ramanujam is the President and CEO of the U.S. Green Building Council, the group that developed the LEED program. He joined a Fast Company panel discussion to explain why education and equality go hand in hand when it comes to addressing sustainability.
Marketsccr-mag.com

Top Tips To Manage Your Cash Flow More Efficiently

Efficient Cash Flow Management Is The Key To A Prosperous Business. The amount of cash that comes into and out of your business in a given time is termed as the cash flow. A positive cash flow can establish that there is more money coming in than going out and that way you can pay all your expenses on time. When the cash flow is negative, then you will face dilemmas as you will not have enough funds to meet your financial obligations.
Posted by
Nick Davies

How to Lower Your Auto Insurance - Tips to Save More

Car insurance is an expensive business but one that cannot be ignored if you are a car owner. To drive without your vehicle being insured is a crime in almost all states and provinces in North America where the guilty party faces serious penalties and may also lose his or her driving privileges. Nevertheless, it is possible for one to reduce the cost of car insurance by carefully selecting only options that are necessary.
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

3 Creative Ways to Get Your Blockchain Project Funded

2021 has been an incredibly strong period for innovation, with a barrage of creative projects that address some of the longest-standing issues in the space or provide additional value to users cropping up left, right, and center. We have also seen a dramatic uptick in entrepreneurial activity this year, with...
EconomyForbes

How To Measure Leadership Effectiveness: 14 Essential Tips

Business literature tends to offer different meanings for what makes an effective leader. Maybe it's an entrepreneur that can increase the value of a company. Perhaps it's a person who can help the business pivot into a new industry efficiently. Regardless of what the people within a business consider effective leadership, it all comes back to how it can be measured. For the most part, many of these measures of effectiveness are qualitative. They don't rely on hard numbers to demonstrate their conclusions. Instead, they look at a particular outcome.
EconomyThrive Global

Tips for Retaining Great Employees

Your business is only as effective as your employees make it, so it’s essential to recruit and retain competent and talented employees. It’s not only up to you but your company and team as whole to do everything they can to make everyone feel welcomed and valued. Once you’ve attracted...
New York City, NYinfluencive.com

Best Financial Resources And Tips For New York Businesses In 2021

Managing finances for a business is not very handy, especially for small business owners. Regardless of their size, businesses often get success because of their skills, products, and services they offer to their clients. However, if you are not well-versed with finance management, it can seem like a chore, and...
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Why is an LLC so Popular? Watch This Free Webinar to Find Out

A Limited Liability Company or LLC as it is more commonly known is one of the most popular business entities for entrepreneurs. This is especially true for first-time business owners. In addition to tax benefits, an LLC protects the members of the company from personal liability for business debt. If the business doesn’t perform as planned, your personal assets will be protected.
Small Businesscapecodtimes.com

Tips from SCORE: Knowing your business's value

Question: I am considering exiting my business. How do I determine its true value?. Answer: For many small-business owners, the business is the largest of the owner’s assets, one that is expected to provide them financial capacity for retirement. So, an understanding of the value of a business is of critical importance. But determining the value of a business is not a simple formula, especially for small businesses.
Personal FinancePosted by
Forbes

How To Gain Control Of Your Money — Creating A Successful Relationship With Your Finances

Each person's relationship to money is unique. It is colored by our history and impacts our financial wellbeing. When we think of money we may think of math equations and logical steps towards achieving wealth. However, financial decisions are often tied to emotional and behavioural responses. As Morgan Housel points out in his book, The Psychology of Money, “In the real world people don’t make financial decisions on a spreadsheet. They make them at the dinner table, or in a meeting room, where personal history, your own unique view of the world, ego, pride, marketing, and odd incentives are scrambled together.” Housel also points out that financial success is not connected to how smart an individual is, but more of a soft skill connected to behavioural patterns. Financial success is a combination of understanding your behaviours with money and creating systems to manage money.