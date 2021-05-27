Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

(Undated) – Beginning Friday Illinois is expected to move into “Phase 5” of the “Restore Illinois” plan and Governor, JB Pritzker, recently outlined what that means. Pritzker announced Friday that businesses and activities can reopen at full capacity. There will be no requirements for social distancing. However, the practice will still be encouraged. Businesses also will not have to require daily health screenings for employees and visitors but can set their own mitigation guidelines. Fully vaccinated people will not be required to wear masks unless required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws. Illinois is also lifting the outdoor mask requirement in schools in most situations. Masks will continue to be required on public transportation and in healthcare settings, schools, daycares, educational institutions, and group settings such as correctional facilities, veterans’ homes, long-term care facilities, and group homes.