Chicago, IL

Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

capitolfax.com
 13 days ago

Private nursing homes want more state money, but without any staffing and infection control strings. Nursing homes accounted for nearly half of Illinois' COVID-19 deaths. But, as their owners said they were doing all they could about that suffering, they kept showering lawmakers with campaign contributions. Now the main lobbying...

capitolfax.com
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Health
#Medicare#State Lawmakers#House Lawmakers#State Funding#Medicaid
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Health Services
Illinois StateClinton Herald

QUICK HITS: Illinois news in brief

Illinois lawmakers passed the annual budget in the early morning hours Tuesday, but the Senate President filed a procedural hold, keeping it from advancing. The $42 billion spending plan decreases a variety of tax incentive programs employer groups say equates to more than $600 million in tax increases. The measure,...
Politicsrepublictimes.net

State budget, laws passed

Springfield saw its usual flurry of political activity Memorial Day weekend, as lawmakers passed a budget and several notable bills in the waning hours of the spring legislative session. Budget. The big-ticket item of the weekend was the state’s budget, which passed with no Republican support in the Illinois House...
Illinois Statewtyefm.com

Illinois Set to “Fully” Re-Open Friday

(Undated) – Beginning Friday Illinois is expected to move into “Phase 5” of the “Restore Illinois” plan and Governor, JB Pritzker, recently outlined what that means. Pritzker announced Friday that businesses and activities can reopen at full capacity. There will be no requirements for social distancing. However, the practice will still be encouraged. Businesses also will not have to require daily health screenings for employees and visitors but can set their own mitigation guidelines. Fully vaccinated people will not be required to wear masks unless required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws. Illinois is also lifting the outdoor mask requirement in schools in most situations. Masks will continue to be required on public transportation and in healthcare settings, schools, daycares, educational institutions, and group settings such as correctional facilities, veterans’ homes, long-term care facilities, and group homes.
Illinois Statekanecountyconnects.com

Governor Signs State of Illinois Redistricting Maps

Gov. JB Pritzker on June 4 signed three new redistricting maps. The maps outline new districts for the General Assembly, Illinois Supreme Court and Cook County Board of Review. According to a state of Illinois news release, the maps “preserve minority representation in Illinois’ government” in accordance with the federal...
Illinois Stateillinoisvalleytimes.com

Spain calls on Pritzker ‘to keep his campaign pledge’ on Illinois legislative maps

Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) is urging Gov. J.B. Pritzker to take action following last week’s release of new legislative maps in Illinois. House and Senate Democrats drew the the latest version of the maps less than a day after a bill was passed to create them, according to the Illinois Newsroom. The redistricting bill passed both the Senate and House on a party-line vote of 41-18 and 71-45, respectively.
Illinois Statevillageofhinsdale.org

Illinois e-News Release

Gov. Pritzker Issues Guidelines for Illinois Reopening on June 11. With Continued Progress on Vaccination Rates, All Businesses and Industries to Fully Reopen as State Concludes Restore Illinois Plan. Outdoor Mask Requirement to be Lifted in Schools Following CDC Guidance. SPRINGFIELD – Following weeks of steady decreases in new positive...
Illinois Statetelegraphherald.com

Illinois and Wisconsin news

CHICAGO — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is warning state residents to be on the lookout for email and text scams claiming to be from his office. In some cases scammers copy website logos from his office to appear official and lure people into disclosing sensitive personal data. White said his office never requests personal information, like a Social Security number, via text or email.
Public HealthWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

A roundup of Capitol and state government news items of interest

The Iowa Department of Public Health has launched a multimedia marketing campaign to inform more Iowans about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine and to encourage them to get vaccinated. “As eligibility further expands to the pediatric population, it’s important that we reach even more diverse groups of Iowans, including...
Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

Cuomo Caves On Marijuana Homegrow And Equity Funding, Top New York Senator Signals

A top New York senator is signaling that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has conceded to lawmakers amid ongoing marijuana legalization negotiations on at least two key provisions of proposed legislation that concern home cultivation and social equity funding. The comments come as yet another new poll shows that New Yorkers overwhelmingly support ending cannabis prohibition. While Senate Finance Committee Chairwoman Liz Krueger (D) didn’t explicitly confirm what kind of language was agreed upon, she said in the new radio interview that she’s “extremely pleased with the agreement that we have come to” with the governor when it comes to giving adults a home grow option and how to allocate cannabis tax revenue for social equity purposes. Her bill—the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA)—would let people grow a limited number of plants for personal use, whereas Cuomo’s reform plan, which he included in his annual budget request, would continue to criminalize people for cultivating their own cannabis. Advocates also prefer the legislature’s approach to social equity funding, which they believe will lead to a steady and ongoing stream of support for communities most impacted by the war on drugs. Beyond those provisions, Krueger told WCNY radio in the interview that was taped on Wednesday and released Thursday that “700 issues have been resolved, and there’s one or two left, mostly relating to the issues of penalties for driving under the influence of marijuana and how to identify them.” The Capitol Pressroom · Cuomo and lawmakers closing in on marijuana legalization agreement The legislature has also made clear that, despite the governor’s prior longstanding push to pass legalization through the budget, the issue will be handled as a standalone bill outside of that process. The senator said that while as such lawmakers will not…
Congress & CourtsKPVI Newschannel 6

Republicans file federal lawsuit over Pritzker-enacted maps

(The Center Square) – Claiming the recently enacted legislative maps were based on inaccurate data, Illinois Senate and House Republicans have filed a federal lawsuit against the House Speaker, the Senate President, and others challenging the new boundaries. After the decennial Census, states must redraw their political boundaries. Before the...
Posted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Signs Redistricting Maps that Preserve Minority Representation and Reflect Illinois' Diversity

SPRINGFIELD — After reviewing the General Assembly’s proposed maps to ensure they align with the landmark Voting Rights Act, Governor JB Pritzker signed three new maps that reflect Illinois’ diversity. The maps outline new districts for the General Assembly, Illinois Supreme Court and Cook County Board of Review and preserve minority representation in Illinois’ government in accordance with the federal Voting Rights Act. “Illinois’ strength is in our Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Illinois man charged with taking part in US Capitol breach

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago man was arrested Tuesday on federal charges that he took part in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Christian Kulas, 24, of Kenilworth became at least the ninth Illinois resident to face federal charges when he was arrested at home at about 6 a.m. on misdemeanor counts of unlawful entry of a restricted building and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds, the Chicago Tribune reported.
New York City, NYThe Daily News Online

Cuomo clarifies school mask mandate

NEW YORK — Following several days of confusion, state officials clarified COVID-19 rules Monday about when public school students must continue to wear facial coverings as the coronavirus pandemic winds down. Kindergarten through 12th-grade students in the state’s 700-plus public school districts no longer have to wear masks while outdoors,...
Morris, ILWSPY NEWS

State Senator Says There are Enough Votes to Save Two Nuclear Power Plants

Morris State Senator Sue Rezin on Monday said there could be enough votes to pass a bill that would help keep nuclear power plants in Morris and Byron open. The fate of the two nuclear plants has been up in the air after the Illinois House and Senate adjourned without voting on a new energy bill. The plants are both slated to be closed by Exelon later this year. Rezin says it's good news that the Illinois Senate Could soon vote on a bill.
Congress & CourtsKankakee Daily Journal

Dems release new Supreme Court district maps

SPRINGFIELD — Democrats in the Illinois General Assembly on Tuesday released a new proposed Illinois Supreme Court district map, redrawing district lines to maximize Democrats’ chances of keeping a majority on the state’s highest court. Lines for the Illinois Supreme Court districts have not been redrawn since they were first...