This Gorgeous Ontario Home Is Right On The Water & Has A Secret Bookshelf Passageway

Look no further for "THE house" for entertaining! This one-of-a-kind luxury home is a PERSONAL OASIS in an A+ location. Custom built by PJ Murphy in 2017 this home is situated on 2 acres in south Wheaton. Perfectly laid out and appointed with practical livable luxury space and finishes. With over 12,250 sq ft, this home was custom designed with both comfort and fun in mind! You will find Hickory wide plank plank flooring throughout most of the home. The heart of this custom home is the oversized chef's kitchen with marble counter tops, Arbor Mills cabinets, top of the line stainless steel appliances (Sub-zero Fridge/freezer, Wolf 6 burner stove), an oversized 14 foot island with quartzite countertop that features an additional Uline beverage fridge, Scotsman ice maker, Wolf microwave, and plenty of island storage. Also on the first floor is the oversized gorgeous family room, laundry room, formal dining room, home office and study, hearth room, and the sun filled breakfast room that opens up to the covered porch with fireplace and TV.