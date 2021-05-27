Cancel
April’s bestselling video game is ... MLB The Show?

By Owen S. Good
Polygon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB The Show 21, which made an historic cross-platform debut on Xbox One and Xbox Series X this year, was the top-selling game in the United States in April, according to NPD. NPD’s April ranking, mentioned on Thursday morning by analyst Mat Piscatella, is based on in-store physical sales and sales of full digital titles on the three console makers’ storefronts, plus Steam. In MLB The Show 21’s case, though, it does not include whatever the title sold on the Microsoft Store. NPD doesn’t say why, but it may be related to the decision to launch the game in the Xbox Game Pass library.

www.polygon.com
