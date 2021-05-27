Cancel
Monongalia County, WV

Man dies in farm tractor accident in Monongalia County

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWADESTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One man died after a farm tractor rolled over an embankment in Monongalia County, deputies say. On Wednesday, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies saw a Kubota farm tractor roll over an embankment, trapping the driver, on Zeb Haught Road in Wadestown. Deputies say they were unable to...

