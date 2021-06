Young Edith Johnson went to the college boys and did one better- she swallowed a live frog. The 14 year old from Ligonier, Pennsylvania, found the young frog in her backyard and showed it to her school. When she showed it to her classmates, one of them said that she could not swallow the frog alive. Edith said that she could so she wrapped the frog up in a paper towel and gulped it down. She won 50 cents from it.