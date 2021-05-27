Cancel
Seven Warriors Earn All-Conference Recognition

winwebnews.com
 2021-05-27

The East Central Community College baseball team made an incredible run to close out the 2021 season, and in addition to that stellar finish, three Warriors were named Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference All-Conference. Amani Larry, a sophomore from Bossier City, La., and Walker Johnson, a third-year sophomore from Mantee were named First Team selections, while Clayton Cook, a freshman from Mize, earned Second Team honors. Four more Warriors earned honorable mention recognition.

