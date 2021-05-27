Seven Warriors Earn All-Conference Recognition

ASHTON - The AFC Baseball team had four members selected to the NUIC South All Conference team. Jared Warner was selected to the 2nd Team All Conference as an outfielder. Evan Kopp was also selected to the 2nd Team All Conference as an outfielder. Jordan Harris was selected to the 2nd Team All Conference as an infielder. Finally, Carson Rueff was selected to the 2nd Team All Conference as an infielder.