The Community Schools of Frankfort recently announced plans to participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). According to a press release sent to The Times by CSF, free meals will be made available to all children 18 years of age and younger and to persons over 18 years who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled. Free meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all participants. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.