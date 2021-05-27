newsbreak-logo
Review: In 'Moby Doc,' 'Play' maker is his own biggest fan, harshest critic

By Adam Graham, The Detroit News
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoby knows you probably don't like him and you probably don't want to see a documentary about him. Weirdly, that's why he made "Moby Doc," his unconventional, self-effacing, self-aggrandizing look at his rise and fall (and rise and fall, again) and why any of it matters in the grand scheme of things.

www.mdjonline.com
