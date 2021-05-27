Turning Concrete Buildings Into Large Batteries

Though the technology needed to transform a concrete building into a rechargeable battery has existed since the early 20th century, new research from Sweden’s Chalmers University of Technology affirms that it’s possible to implement right now within many of the world’s pre-existing concrete buildings. According to Luping Tang of Chalmers and Emma Zhang of engineering and technology company Delta of Sweden, embedding carbon fibers (among other things) would allow concrete to conduct and store energy, possibly from solar panels. This would enhance the benefits of the world’s most used building material and lend an environmentally friendly attribute to the notorious infrastructure material. Read more about the tech and its benefits at Fast Company.