newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Turning Concrete Buildings Into Large Batteries

coolhunting.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough the technology needed to transform a concrete building into a rechargeable battery has existed since the early 20th century, new research from Sweden’s Chalmers University of Technology affirms that it’s possible to implement right now within many of the world’s pre-existing concrete buildings. According to Luping Tang of Chalmers and Emma Zhang of engineering and technology company Delta of Sweden, embedding carbon fibers (among other things) would allow concrete to conduct and store energy, possibly from solar panels. This would enhance the benefits of the world’s most used building material and lend an environmentally friendly attribute to the notorious infrastructure material. Read more about the tech and its benefits at Fast Company.

coolhunting.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Material#Infrastructure#Fast Company#Solar Panels#Rechargeable Batteries#Solar Technology#Solar Energy#Technology Company#Delta Of Sweden#Concrete#Battery#Carbon Fibers#Turning#Environmentally Friendly#Early 20th Century
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Technology
Country
Sweden
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Engineeringscitechdaily.com

World-First Concept for Rechargeable Cement-Based Batteries – Imagine a 20-Story Building That Stores Energy Like a Giant Battery

Imagine an entire twenty-story concrete building that can store energy like a giant battery. Thanks to unique research from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, such a vision could someday be a reality. Researchers from the Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering recently published an article outlining a new concept for rechargeable batteries — made of cement.
Detroit, MIwnmufm.org

New Ford venture to build 2 electric vehicle battery plants

DETROIT, MI (AP)-- Ford is forming a joint venture that will build two North American factories to make batteries for roughly 600,000 electric vehicles per year by mid-decade. The deal with battery maker SK Innovation of Korea was announced Thursday. It sets up a possible confrontation between the companies and the United Auto Workers, which issued a statement saying Ford has a moral obligation to make sure plant workers are paid union wages.
Technologypv-magazine.com

Second-life batteries turned into storage system with capacity of up to 1 MWh

Beeplanet Factory is a Spanish manufacturer of energy storage systems based on discarded electric vehicle batteries. Today it announced the launch of the storage system Power ESS, which is also manufactured from second-life lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and is claimed to be an ideal solution for the commercial and industrial, primary, and construction sectors and for being combined with large-scale PV and wind power plants.
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

This yellow powder found in candles could make large-scale redox flow batteries cheaper, more stable

By Kelly Pickerel A compound used widely in candles offers promise for a much more modern energy challenge — storing massive amounts of energy to be fed into the electric grid as the need arises. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have shown that low-cost organic compounds hold promise for storing grid energy. Common…
Businessratchetandwrench.com

Ford to Build Two North American EV Battery Factories

May 21, 2021—Ford announced it will build two North American factories that will make batteries for roughly 600,000 EVs per year, the Detroit Free Press reported. The deal is a joint venture with battery maker SK Innovation of Korea. Production of the batteries is expected to start by the middle of the decade.
TechnologyPosted by
Deseret News

Are children ‘dying like dogs’ in effort to build better batteries?

That is the sorrowful statement of one Congolese mother whose son and cousin died while working the cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo. She and other parents like her are part of a class-action lawsuit filed in U.S. federal court in Washington, D.C., in 2019 seeking to hold Apple, Alphabet (the parent company of Google), Dell Technologies, Microsoft and Tesla accountable for what they allege is profiting off the misery of child labor in their quest for cobalt.
Carsslickdeals.net

RYOBI 54 in. 115 Ah Battery Electric Riding Zero Turn Mower $4499

Home Depot deal of the day 10% Off. Low maintenance: no belts, spark plugs, or filters. Battery operated: quiet cutting, no gas, fumes, charge and go. 12 position manual deck adjustment ranging from 1.5"-4.5" Armrests, ergonomic control handles, and 2 cup holders for a luxurious mowing experience. Control Panel Includes:...
BusinessPosted by
Cleveland.com

Goodyear to help build Luxembourg’s first large solar carport

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is working with energy supplier Enovos to build two large solar power stations at its testing facilities in Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, which will provide clean energy for Luxembourg citizens. The first power station will be a photovoltaic carport consisting of 1,500 solar panels that will...
Entertainmentdesignboom.com

sand-casted concrete façade clads anne holtrop's green corner building in bahrain

The green corner building by studio anne holtrop is an art collection storage and archive in muharraq, bahrain. the narrow building is clad in an elongated façade of sand-casted concrete structural elements with a strong relief that resembles a geological cut. inside, the sand casting is repeated in the concrete floor slabs, while the large, operable shutters and the entrance door are made out of sand-casted aluminum.
Businessmining.com

Nissan said to be in talks to build battery plant in UK

Car giant Nissan is said to be in advanced negotiations with the UK government to build a huge electric car battery plant as part of an official push to make Britain the company’s largest electric vehicles (EVs) production hub outside Japan. The Yokohama-based automaker would not confirm a Financial Times...
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

The Best Concrete Anchors for Various Building Projects

Anytime a DIYer has to attach an object to a concrete or masonry surface, the amount of work increases considerably from jobs that involve a drywall or a wood surface. Special tools, techniques, and hardware are all necessary to accomplish the job. And knowing which products are the best concrete anchors for each project can be a challenge in and of itself.
Industryscoopcube.com

IntelliVent: a system to reduce the risk of explosion in lithium battery banks

The United States Department of Energy (DoE) announced, through its Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), that it has developed a device designed to be installed in cabinet-type enclosures that are widely used in power plants based on renewable energy. Its design aims to address the safety concerns related to lithium...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Cement-Based Batteries May Turn Buildings Into Massive Power Storage Facilities

One of the areas where renewable energy has great potential is in repurposing entire urban spaces to hide components in plain sight. A novel example is outlined in a new study by researchers at Chalmers University of Technology (CUT), who presented a new cement-based battery that could form the building blocks of entire structures to store energy harvested by renewables.
ScienceCNET

Scientists turn cabbage into construction material stronger than concrete

The witch in the Hansel and Gretel fairy tale might have been onto something with her edible, child-enticing house. A research team at the Institute of Industrial Science at The University of Tokyo has figured out how to make durable, strong and still-edible construction materials out of food. Pulverized cabbage...
Hawley, MARecorder

My Turn: Large-scale solar installations

I am writing in defense of the landscape of Western Massachusetts. Our area is the target of aggressive solar companies who seek to cover large areas of land and forests with solar installations. There are good places for solar but I don’t believe that they belong on farmland or as replacements for acres of trees.
Businesscommentaryboxsports.com

Fastned is building a large express charging station in Oxford with Tesla

Fastned express freight company is building one of the largest express charging stations in Europe with car manufacturer Tesla. It should be in Oxford, UK. There will be 14 EV fast chargers plus 12 Tesla proprietary superchargers. The two companies are building with City of Oxford and Pivot Power, a British company that develops batteries for electric cars.
Economyelectrive.com

AESC to build battery plant in Sunderland

According to new media reports, a factory for electric car batteries is to be built at the British Nissan plant in Sunderland, which will be operated by the Chinese battery manufacturer Envision AESC. Nissan had sold its battery subsidiary AESC to Envision Group in 2018, but still holds a minority stake.
Economyjust-auto.com

LG to build EV battery supply chain in Indonesia

LG Corporation has agreed to lead a consortium investing in a new electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Indonesia, according to reports in South Korea citing industry sources. The consortium will include the South Korean conglomerate's three subsidiaries LG Chem, EV battery maker LG Energy Solution and its trading unit...