MORAGA, Calif. — On a blustery day at Saint Mary's College, the Gaels began their final West Coast Conference series of the year, taking on the LMU Lions. Friday's game was one of the biggest rollercoaster rides of the season, with the Gaels leading by three runs on multiple occasions in the game, only to give up the lead late and fall to the Lions by the final score of 9-7. With the win, LMU improves to 17-27 (10-12) while the Gaels drop to 22-23 (10-15).