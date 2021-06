Palia is an ambitious third person MMO with an evolving narrative set in a unique, sprawling fantasy world. This community simulation adventure will be the debut title from developer Singularity 6 when it eventually releases. If you’re at all interested in its large-scale Animal Crossing premise and announcement trailer (below), you should be happy to know that a Palia pre-alpha test is coming later this summer. You can register for the test via the game’s website.