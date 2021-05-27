This Austin Home Looks Like a Traditional Craftsman. The Back of It Is Anything But.
High on a hill above the trees, but within walking distance of downtown, sits a house that epitomizes the city of Austin's radical transformation. On one side, it is a simple, white, traditional craftsman with columns and a dormer, facing a still-funky, historic neighborhood. On the other side, it is a glass-lined contemporary with a low-sloped roof, an infinity pool and a view over the constantly changing Austin skyline.