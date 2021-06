The housing market in southwest Michigan remains red-hot. For April, the average selling price hit $335,767, up 25% from March and up 51% from a year ago.. The median sales price was 12% higher than a year ago at $242,500. With 296 homes sold, that was 53% higher than last year and a record 1,044 homes have been sold in the first four months of the year. The previous high was in 2018 at 965. There were just 680 homes on the market, a 2.5 month supply. In April 2009, there was a 15.6 month supply with 3,452 homes on the market.