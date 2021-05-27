Cancel
Religion

Area religious events

 2021-05-27

Believers Fellowship will host Teresa Hogan at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, and Sunday morning June 6 at 10 a.m. The church is located at 806 North Chestnut. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...

Pottstown, PAMercury

Pottstown-area churches schedule services, special events

POTTSTOWN — St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 927 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, invites you to join us for in-person worship in the sanctuary on Sunday, June 20, at 9:00 a.m. The service will also be broadcast live on Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/stpaulsuccpottstown. Trinity UCC. Worship at Trinity UCC, 60...
Deforest, WIhngnews.com

DeForest Area Community and Senior Center Events

11:30 -My Meal My Way (Call Center for pickup time) Friday, June 11 at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom and The Center Community Room. Eva Traube Abrams, a semi-retired librarian in Florida, is shelving books one morning when her eyes lock on a photograph in a newspaper nearby. It’s an image of a book she hasn’t seen in sixty-five years—a book she recognizes as The Book of Lost Names. As a graduate student in 1942, Eva was forced to flee Paris after the arrest of her father, a Polish Jew. Finding refuge in a small mountain town in the Free Zone, she begins forging identity documents for Jewish children fleeing to neutral Switzerland. Eva decides she must find a way to preserve the real names of the children who are too young to remember who they really are. The records they keep in The Book of Lost Names will become even more vital when the resistance cell they work for is betrayed and Eva must run for her life. Contact Erin (at the library) or Sue (at the Community Center) more information. This event is available via Zoom or in person at the Community Center.
Deforest, WIhngnews.com

DeForest Area Public Library Events

The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops...
ReligionBlock Island Times

Religious Services

Sunday 10 a.m.: Live in-person services in the sanctuary. Also streaming live on Facebook (Harbor Church - Block Island, RI) and on Zoom (call for a link). All Masses at Chapel St. Church, beginning Saturday, June 19. Weekend: Saturdays 5 p.m., Sundays 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Weekday: Mondays through...
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Killeen area business news and events

Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts weekly webinars. Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
Hammond, INNWI.com

Area universities are holding free Juneteenth events

Two area universities are hosting free Juneteenth celebrations. Festivities at Purdue University Northwest will be open to the public and include free music, food, crafts and carnival games. There will also be character appearances from the Disney princess Tiana and Marvel's Black Panther at the event. The Juneteenth celebration at...
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

People to Meet: Area Networking Events

Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people to meet and business networking events is always important. And, Prince William Living is all about community, making connections and supporting quality of life. Virtual or in-person, you can get connected at these events!
Westlake, TXAustin American-Statesman

Calendar of events for Westlake area

Note: In response to concerns about the coronavirus, area events may be subject to cancellation, postponement or attendance limits. Please contact organizers to confirm event details. June 15. ASL Storytime: 10:30 a.m. via Zoom, hosted by the Westbank Libraries. An American Sign Language interpreter will join storytime to interpret our...
Theater & Dance921wlhr.com

Juneteenth Events Happening in Our Area This Weekend

In light of the effort by Congress to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, you may be hearing more about Juneteenth in the news and other media. Juneteenth is an annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers in Galveston, Texas announced...
Edwardsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

Inaugural 618 Day event highlights Edwardsville area businesses

EDWARDSVILLE — The warm weather didn’t stop the community from supporting local businesses during the inaugural 618 Day on Saturday. Mary Doerry, owner of Love Local STL and organizer of the event, said that the 618 Day would be the first of many. She said she is focused on promoting local business and, after experiencing a 314 day in St. Louis, she thought, “Why are we not doing that over here?”
Glenside, PAglensidelocal.com

Independence Day events in the Glenside area

10:00 a.m. – Children’s Morning Program held at Renninger Memorial Park. 4:00 p.m. – The Grand, Glorious, Patriotic Parade held on a 1.5-mile stretch through Glenside (Click here to see a map of the parade route) After Dark – America the Beautiful Aerial Fireworks Spectacular held at Abington Junior and...
Danville, VAGoDanRiver.com

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: Upcoming events in the Danville area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com. TODAY, JUNE 26. DRIVE-THRU BARBECUE: The Sons of the American Legion will hold a drive-thru barbecue from 3 to 6...
Albany, GAWALB 10

List: Juneteenth events in the WALB viewing area

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Juneteenth is a national holiday that celebrates the emancipation of those enslaved in the United States. There are a number of events in the WALB viewing area marking the holiday, observed on June 19. Albany. There will be a number of Juneteenth events in the Good...
Oceanside, CACoast News

Historic Oceanside church offers sanctuary on ‘Pride Sunday’

OCEANSIDE — Historically, the Christian church has been a source of trauma for many LGBTQ+ people, but one 146-year-old downtown church is striving to make its sanctuary a welcoming, safe space for its first-ever “Pride Sunday” sermon. For several years now the historic Oceanside Sanctuary has been open and affirming...
Rockford, ILWIFR

Area organizations host mental health awareness event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Community comes together to bring awareness to those struggling with their mental health and raise funds to help provide them care. Kegel Harley-Davidson teamed up with Annual Suicide Awareness and Prevention Rides along with a number of other partners to host the Second Annual Forget the Fallen Event where bikers took to the streets with their message. All proceeds went to Mission 22. Organizers say while this event is designed to bring awareness to mental health as a whole, it’s also especially focused on first responders.
ReligionDaily Jeffersonian

Many Churches, One Lord

The last fifteen months, while the world has been dealing with this coronavirus pandemic, have been life-changing for us all. And even though we are opening our country back up, we know of places that are still dealing with deaths by the thousands. Sometimes in our humanity, we learn by...