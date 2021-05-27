Area religious events

11:30 -My Meal My Way (Call Center for pickup time) Friday, June 11 at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom and The Center Community Room. Eva Traube Abrams, a semi-retired librarian in Florida, is shelving books one morning when her eyes lock on a photograph in a newspaper nearby. It’s an image of a book she hasn’t seen in sixty-five years—a book she recognizes as The Book of Lost Names. As a graduate student in 1942, Eva was forced to flee Paris after the arrest of her father, a Polish Jew. Finding refuge in a small mountain town in the Free Zone, she begins forging identity documents for Jewish children fleeing to neutral Switzerland. Eva decides she must find a way to preserve the real names of the children who are too young to remember who they really are. The records they keep in The Book of Lost Names will become even more vital when the resistance cell they work for is betrayed and Eva must run for her life. Contact Erin (at the library) or Sue (at the Community Center) more information. This event is available via Zoom or in person at the Community Center.