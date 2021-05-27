One-Two Punch? Sugar Ray Leonard Relists L.A. Home for $46.5 Million

Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard and his wife Bern Leonard are relisting their elaborate Italian villa-style home in Los Angeles for $46.5 million. In 2019, the Leonards listed the property for $51.995 million, then took it off the market after about a month, according to Zillow. A spokeswoman for Jade Mills, one of the listing agents, said that was due to the brush fires in the area around that time. Co-listing agent Tomer Fridman of Compass said the couple is now "very ready for their next chapter" and are empty-nesters looking to downsize.