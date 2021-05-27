Cancel
Put-in-bay, OH

LIVE BLOG: Port Clinton declares state of emergency due to flooding; Toledo closes floodgates; Cedar Point shut down early

WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 23 days ago
PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Friday's rain and strong wind are prompting closures, road detours and lack of ferry service as flooding and pounding waves hit the Lake Erie region. Put in Bay police reported that an officer on the island rescued a family stranded in a flooded vehicle. In addition, Port Clinton entered into a state of emergency and Toledo closed Cullen Park and floodgates.

