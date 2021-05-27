Man asks if he’s wrong to refuse to sign contract to be godfather to friend’s baby.
While most people want the best for their friend's children, sometimes you have to set some clear boundaries... Whether it's a five photo limit at happy hour, no last minute babysitting requests, or a kind request to never again be invited to a child's birthday party with no wine in sight, sometimes friends who children forget that their kids aren't everyone's kids. Of course when a four-year-old spills ketchup all over the floor it can be cute to their parents, but for the friend whose living room is now ruined it's not exactly an adorable, charming memory for the scrapbook.www.someecards.com