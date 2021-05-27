Man asks if he’s wrong to refuse to sign contract to be godfather to friend’s baby.

South Indian beauty Priyamani celebrates her birthday on June 4. This day is way too special for the actress because of course, it’s her born day and secondly, The Family Man Season 2 starring her has also released on the same day. However, we will be talking more about the diva’s fashion statements here and how she has been wowing one and all with her back-to-back style hits. Yes, we ain’t joking, as just scroll through her Instagram feed and you will be blown away by her fashion taste. Priyamani’s First Look from Viraata Parvam Unveiled on Her Birthday! Sai Pallavi Shares a Lovely Post for ‘Bharathakka’.