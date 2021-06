The Detroit Tigers fans have a new favorite in Akil Baddoo after he started his MLB career in grand style. Baddoo gives the fans a reason to be positive for the future. Baddoo’s remarkable start certainly caught everyone by surprise. In his opening at-bat on April 4, he homered against the Cleveland Indians. That home run came on the first pitch of his MLB career. He followed that up by hitting his first career grand slam against his former team, the Minnesota Twins. The next day, he followed those performances up with a walk-off home run to beat the Twins.