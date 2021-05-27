Naomi Osaka Says She's OK With Paying a Fine to Skip Press Conferences

Naomi Osaka is skipping out on post-match interviews at this year's French Open, NBC News reports. The superstar, who is currently ranked no. 2 in the world, cited her own mental health for the decision, comparing the interviews after losses to "kicking a person while they are down." She faces a fine of up to $20,000 for skipping post-match briefings (it's waived if the individual is "injured and physically unable to appear") and in a message posted to her social media accounts, she mentioned clips of players "breaking down" after competitions and reporters disregarding the athletes' mental health and well-being. She added that she hoped all the money from her fines would go to mental health charities.