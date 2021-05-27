Cancel
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Says She's OK With Paying a Fine to Skip Press Conferences

By Christopher Luu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Osaka is skipping out on post-match interviews at this year's French Open, NBC News reports. The superstar, who is currently ranked no. 2 in the world, cited her own mental health for the decision, comparing the interviews after losses to "kicking a person while they are down." She faces a fine of up to $20,000 for skipping post-match briefings (it's waived if the individual is "injured and physically unable to appear") and in a message posted to her social media accounts, she mentioned clips of players "breaking down" after competitions and reporters disregarding the athletes' mental health and well-being. She added that she hoped all the money from her fines would go to mental health charities.

TennisESPN

Naomi Osaka conflicted over holding the Tokyo Olympics

ROME --  Naomi Osaka is conflicted over whether the Tokyo Olympics should be held amid the coronavirus pandemic. The second-ranked tennis player, who represents Japan, was asked about the games at the Italian Open on Sunday. Of course I would say I want the Olympics to happen, because Im...
Tennistennis.com

While Jessica Pegula soars in Rome, Naomi Osaka looks for answers

Retrieval skills have always been mandatory on clay. More recently, the ability to finish off points has become equally essential. Today, in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, world No. 31 Jessica Pegula was masterful at both as she upset second-seeded Naomi Osaka, 7-6 (2), 6-2. Nothing at...
Designers & Collectionssneakernews.com

Swarovski Crystals Decorate Naomi Osaka’s NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo

From swimsuits to skincare, Naomi Osaka has been taking swings at various off-the-court ventures. The world of sneakers—specifically via a partnership with Nike—has also been one of the areas the four-time Grand Slam singles champion has been lending her creative vision. After decorating the NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo with traditional Japanese motifs and some personal touches, Osaka returns to wrap the tennis shoe in cool-toned prints and Swarovski crystals.
Tennisneuhoffmediaspringfield.com

Pink Speaks Up For Tennis Star Naomi Osaka

Pink has spoken out in support of tennis star, Naomi Osaka after she announced she would not participate in post-match news conferences at this year's French Open. Osaka has to pay a standard fine of $15,000 for each one she does not attend and Pink praised her for putting her mental health first. Pink wrote on Twitter: “What do we have, if we don’t have our health? Don’t we know by now that success isn’t worth our life?”
TennisBBC

French Open: Naomi Osaka says she will not take questions at tournament

Naomi Osaka will not take questions from the media at the French Open, citing the impact of news conferences on the mental health of players. Japan's four-time Grand Slam champion, 23, said expecting players to answer questions after a defeat amounted to "kicking a person while they're down". The world...
TennisJanesville Gazette

Naomi Osaka says she will withdraw from French Open

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, whose declaration last week that she would skip news conferences at the French Open in order to protect her mental health stirred impassioned debates over whether athletes' customary post-competition media obligations harmed their emotional well-being, said Monday she would withdraw from the prestigious tournament in Paris.
TennisWPTV

Naomi Osaka fined $15K for skipping French Open media interviews

PARIS — Naomi Osaka has been fined $15,000 for skipping the post-match news conference after her first-round win, according to a statement issued Sunday. Osaka had announced last week she would not take part in press conferences and media interviews at Roland-Garros stadium over mental health concerns. In a post...
TennisThe Daily World

Commentary: Naomi Osaka is a role model

Golf is a game of inches, said Arnold Palmer, one of the sport’s greatest players. He added: “The most important are the 6 inches between your ears.”. The same is true of tennis, and indeed almost any sport, not to mention the rest of life. Athletes may spend most of their time cultivating their bodies. But the wise ones know that what matters most is the mind.
TennisJanesville Gazette

Helen Ubiñas: Naomi Osaka did what many women of color have to do: choose themselves, at a cost

PHILADELPHIA — Naomi Osaka dumped the press and the French Open. And just like the spurned often do, neither dealt well with it at first. Or had any clue about what it takes for a woman of color to prioritize her sanity and safety, or how she’s often professionally punished for setting boundaries by the very people and institutions inflicting the pain, or co-signing it through complicity.
Tennisdailynewsen.com

Naomi Osaka fined $15,000 and threatened with suspension for Averting Press at French Open

"Naomi Osaka now decided not to honor her contractual media obligations. Osaka had declared last Wednesday she wouldn't do media in the French Open because she considered the practice harmful to athletes' emotional wellbeing. "We're often sat there and asked questions that we have been asked multiple times before or asked questions which bring doubt into our minds and I am not just going to subject myself to those who doubt me," she composed across social media platforms. The 23-year-old added she expected any penalties she's forced to pay would go toward a mental health charity.
Tennisnewsverses.com

Naomi Osaka responds after $15Ok positive for skipping French Open press convention

Tennis star Naomi Osaka fired again Sunday after she was fined $15,000 for skipping a compulsory press convention following her first-round victory on the French Open. Match organizers stated Osaka was fined for failing to “honor her contractual media obligations.” The four-time Grand Slam event winner addressed the positive in a tweet after her 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over 63rd-ranked Patricia Maria Tig.
Tennissportspromedia.com

Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori cast doubt on Tokyo Olympics safety

Japanese tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori have added their voices to the debate on whether the 2020 Tokyo Olympics should proceed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Osaka, who has already been vaccinated against the virus, said hosting the Games should remain a topic of discussion as long as the subject was “making people very uncomfortable”.
Tennisnewsatw.com

Why Naomi Osaka dropped out of the French Open: What to know

Roland Garros just lost one of the biggest stars in tennis. Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open. After canceling press obligations as a result of mental health issues, Osaka — one of the top-ranked women tennis players in the world — was fined $15,000 and threatened with expulsion by tournament organizers. Ultimately, Osaka decided to take matters into her own hands and left the tournament of her own volition.
TennisRefinery29

Naomi Osaka Is Here To Remind Us: Work Won’t Love You Back

One might say that tennis champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open under duress. It started last Wednesday, when Osaka notified her fans — in a now-deleted Instagram post — that she would not be attending post-game press conferences during the tournament. She cited concerns for her own mental health — specifically the stress she feels when speaking with the media. Osaka said she was prepared to pay any fines her decision incurred, and requested that the money be donated to a charity devoted to mental health. Despite her reasonable and clearly articulated decision, the backlash was swift and brutal, with TV commentators calling her an “arrogant spoiled brat” and op-ed writers mocking her “diva behavior”. For its part, the French Open fined the 23-year-old supernova $15,000 and, in collaboration with the other Grand Slam tournaments, threatened her with future game suspensions if she continued to avoid the press.