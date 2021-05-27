Howard University Renames College of Fine Arts After Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman may no longer be with us, but his legacy will live on. Howard University is renaming its College of Fine Arts after the beloved Black Panther actor. Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer last August at only 43, graduated from Howard in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing. Boseman stayed involved with Howard long after his graduation, and had planned to serve on the board of the fine arts college. He was also developing a Master’s Class series for students before his passing.www.themarysue.com