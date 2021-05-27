Cancel
Filmmaker patiently waits 3 years for anime fans to get the very good joke in his hockey documentary

By Sam Barsanti
A.V. Club
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Twitter user @VoltySquirrel directed their followers to check out the opening titles to a 2018 hockey documentary called The Nagano Tapes on the official Olympics website, promising that “you’re not ready for what’s coming.” That’s a big sell for today’s jaded internet users, but—holy cow—it really is hard to imagine anyone being ready for the opening sequence of this film. The Nagano Tapes is about the Czech Republic’s surprise victory over Russia in the men’s ice hockey tournament at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan, but that story isn’t what makes this intro so incredible (and it very much is). To say more would spoil it more than we already have, so just click this link and watch the thing for yourself. Here’s another exciting hockey shot so you have a chance to click the link up above.

