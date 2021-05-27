Cancel
Bartlett, TN

BARTLETT CIVIL EMERGENCY EXECUTIVE ORDER 21-2021 EXTENDING SOE dated 5-27-21

Cover picture for the articleShelby County Health Directive No. 21, which is available on the City’s website, went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021. It greatly reduced the number of mandatory restrictions in favor of highly recommended guidance. The Directive recognizes the importance of personal responsibility and encourages all persons who have not been vaccinated and who are able to be vaccinated to obtain vaccinations. The City of Bartlett thinks that this Directive is a step in the right direction and likewise encourages all individuals who are able to be vaccinated to do so. Please review the Directive and, hopefully, each of us, individuals and businesses, will do our part to remain safe, make healthy choices, and to get back to normal.

