Bitterroot Classic Car Show Returns to Missoula’s Southgate Mall
COVID really did a number on wiping out most of the events of 2020. When the Missoula PaddleHeads started their season last weekend, it was the first time they had played in over 600 days. The wait will be even longer for the Missoula Marathon as the race isn't going to be happening in person for the second straight year - but should return next summer. On the flip side, we're starting to see concerts and community events return in a big way - there's been a lot of announcements and additions to the calendar over the last few weeks! Another promising return will see the vehicles on display once again at Southgate Mall with the Bitterroot Classic Car Show.kyssfm.com