School apologises for giving good job reference to sexual predator teacher

By Press Association 2021
chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotland’s oldest boarding school has apologised for exposing children to danger after giving a good job reference to a serious sexual predator. Loretto School in Musselburgh, East Lothian, provided a positive reference for French teacher Guy Ray-Hills in the late 1960s as well as publishing a “gushing memorial” article celebrating him in the school magazine, the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry heard.

