School apologises for giving good job reference to sexual predator teacher
Scotland's oldest boarding school has apologised for exposing children to danger after giving a good job reference to a serious sexual predator. Loretto School in Musselburgh, East Lothian, provided a positive reference for French teacher Guy Ray-Hills in the late 1960s as well as publishing a "gushing memorial" article celebrating him in the school magazine, the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry heard.