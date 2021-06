The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce and Early Chamber of Commerce held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for Junior Urias- Up In Smoke BBQ on May 6, 2021. Junior Urias, BBQ Pitmasters Texas Champion, and family are proud to be bringing his award winning BBQ to Brown County. Currently, Junior and family host BBQ & grilling classes and serve from their food truck on Friday and Saturdays 11 am – 3 pm. The future sight will expand their operations and allow for more menu items such as farm fresh eggs, casseroles, meal prep options, baked goods, and a meat market. The Up In Smoke Meat Market will feature fresh meat and seafood.