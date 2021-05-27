newsbreak-logo
Dark matter mapped using light from 100 million galaxies

By Press Association 2021
chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have created the largest ever map of dark matter, invisible material thought to account for 80% of the total matter of the universe. As matter curves space-time, astronomers are able to map its existence by looking at light travelling to Earth from distant galaxies. If the light has been...

www.chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
Astronomyarxiv.org

Sterile Neutrino Dark Matter and Leptogenesis in Left-Right Symmetric Theories

Left-Right symmetric theories solve the strong CP problem and explain the small Higgs quartic coupling at high energy scales via the Higgs Parity mechanism, which forces the Higgs quartic coupling to vanish at the Left-Right symmetry breaking scale. They also predict three right-handed neutrinos; one may be stable and provide dark matter, and another may decay and explain the baryon asymmetry of the universe through leptogenesis. For the dark matter abundance to arise from freeze-out, the required range of the Left-Right symmetry breaking scale is $10^{10}$-$10^{13}$ GeV, in remarkable agreement with the energy scale at which the Higgs quartic coupling vanishes. The allowed parameter space can be probed by the warmness of dark matter, precise measurements of the top quark mass and QCD coupling constant by future colliders and lattice computations, and measurement of the neutrino mass hierarchy.
AstronomyInverse

Dark matter may be hiding deep inside distant exoplanets

Ah, dark matter, you continue to allude us. The stuff is incredibly difficult to study. It doesn’t interact with light, so our evidence of it is based upon its gravitational effects on light and visible matter. And the biggest difficulty is that we still don’t know what it is. Efforts...
AstronomyNew York Post

How ‘straight’ lightning could prove the existence of dark matter: report

A group of scientists has linked the presence of macroscopic dark matter to the appearance of extremely rare “straight” lightning bolts. In a paper published in the journal Physical Review D, researchers from the University of Toronto and Ohio’s Case Western University said that chunks of dark matter – known as “macros” – that speed through the atmosphere would produce a “straight channel of ionized plasma” that could induce a lightning strike to appear straight “and thus highly distinctive.”
AstronomyAPS physics

Self-interacting inelastic dark matter in the light of XENON1T excess

We propose a self-interacting inelastic dark matter (DM) scenario as a possible origin of the recently reported excess of electron recoil events by the XENON1T experiment. Two quasidegenerate Majorana fermion DM particles interact within themselves via a light hidden sector massive gauge boson and with the standard model particles via gauge kinetic mixing. We also consider an additional long-lived singlet scalar, which helps in realizing correct dark matter relic abundance via a hybrid setup comprising both freeze-in and freeze-out mechanisms. While being consistent with the required DM phenomenology along with sufficient self-interactions to address the small-scale issues of cold dark matter, the model with GeV-scale DM can explain the XENON1T excess via inelastic down-scattering of the heavier DM component into the lighter one. All these requirements leave a very tiny parameter space, keeping the model very predictive for near-future experiments.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“Is Dark Matter and Dark Energy a Fluid?”

“We now think that both dark matter and dark energy can be unified into a fluid which possesses a type of ‘negative gravity’, repelling all other material around them,” said Jamie Farnes from the Oxford University e-Research Center in 2018 about the what is perhaps the great unsolved mystery of the Universe. “The outcome seems rather beautiful: dark energy and dark matter can be unified into a single substance, with both effects being simply explainable as positive mass matter surfing on a sea of negative masses.”
Astronomyarxiv.org

Multi-component multiscatter capture of Dark Matter

In recent years, the usefulness of astrophysical objects as Dark Matter (DM) probes has become more and more evident, especially in view of null results from direct detection and particle production experiments. The potentially observable signatures of DM gravitationally trapped inside a star, or another compact astrophysical object, have been used to forecast stringent constraints on the nucleon-Dark Matter interaction cross section. Currently, the probes of interest are: at high red-shifts, Population III stars that form in isolation, or in small numbers, in very dense DM minihalos at $z\sim 15-40$, and, in our own Milky Way, neutron stars, white dwarfs, brown dwarfs, exoplanets, etc. Of those, only neutron stars are single-component objects, and, as such, they are the only objects for which the common assumption made in the literature of single-component capture, i.e. capture of DM by multiple scatterings with one single type of nucleus inside the object, is valid. In this paper, we present an extension of this formalism to multi-component objects and apply it to Pop III stars, thereby investigating the role of He on the capture rates of Pop III stars. As expected, we find that the inclusion of the heavier He nuclei leads to an enhancement of the overall capture rates, further improving the potential of Pop III stars as Dark Matter probes.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A universal relation between the properties of supermassive black holes, galaxies, and dark matter halos

We study the relations between the mass of the central black hole (BH) $M_{\rm BH}$, the dark matter halo mass $M_{\rm h}$, and the stellar-to-halo mass fraction $f_\star\propto M_\star/M_{\rm h}$ in a sample of $55$ nearby galaxies with dynamically measured $M_{\rm BH}>10^6\,{\rm M}_\odot$ and $M_{\rm h}>5\times10^{11}\,{\rm M}_\odot$. The main improvement with respect to previous studies is that we consider both early- and late-type systems for which $M_{\rm h}$ is determined either from globular cluster dynamics or from spatially resolved rotation curves. Independently of their structural properties, galaxies in our sample build a well defined sequence in the $M_{\rm BH}$-$M_{\rm h}$-$f_\star$ space. We find that: (i) $M_{\rm h}$ and $M_{\rm BH}$ strongly correlate with each other and anti-correlate with $f_\star$; (ii) there is a break in the slope of the $M_{\rm BH}$-$M_{\rm h}$ relation at $M_{\rm h}$ of $10^{12}\,{\rm M}_\odot$, and in the $f_\star$-$M_{\rm BH}$ relation at $M_{\rm BH}$ of $\sim10^7\!-\!10^8\,{\rm M}_\odot$; (iii) at a fixed $M_{\rm BH}$, galaxies with a larger $f_\star$ tend to occupy lighter halos and to have later morphological types. We show that the observed trends can be reproduced by a simple equilibrium model in the $\Lambda$CDM framework where galaxies smoothly accrete dark and baryonic matter at a cosmological rate, having their stellar and black hole build-up regulated both by the cooling of the available gas reservoir and by the negative feedback from star formation and active galactic nuclei (AGN). Feature (ii) arises as the BH population transits from a rapidly accreting phase to a more gentle and self-regulated growth, while scatter in the AGN feedback efficiency can account for feature (iii).
Astronomytimeanddate.com

Moon Light World Map

The map below shows where the Moon is visible from the Earth, depending on weather conditions and moon phases. = The Sun's position directly overhead (zenith) in relation to an observer. = The Moon's position at its zenith in relation to an observer (Moon phase is not shown). Moon phase.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A Search for the 3.5 keV Line from the Milky Way's Dark Matter Halo with HaloSat

Previous detections of an X-ray emission line near 3.5 keV in galaxy clusters and other dark matter-dominated objects have been interpreted as observational evidence for the decay of sterile neutrino dark matter. Motivated by this, we report on a search for a 3.5 keV emission line from the Milky Way's galactic dark matter halo with HaloSat. As a single pixel, collimated instrument, HaloSat observations are impervious to potential systematic effects due to grazing incidence reflection and CCD pixelization, and thus may offer a check on possible instrumental systematic errors in previous analyses. We report non-detections of a $\sim$3.5 keV emission line in four HaloSat observations near the Galactic Center. In the context of the sterile neutrino decay interpretation of the putative line feature, we provide 90% confidence level upper limits on the 3.5 keV line flux and 7.1 keV sterile neutrino mixing angle: $F \leq 0.077$ ph cm$^{-2}$ s$^{-1}$ sr$^{-1}$ and $\sin^2(2\theta) \leq 4.25 \times 10^{-11}$. The HaloSat mixing angle upper limit was calculated using a modern parameterization of the Milky Way's dark matter distribution, and in order to compare with previous limits, we also report the limit calculated using a common historical model. The HaloSat mixing angle upper limit places constraints on a number of previous mixing angle estimates derived from observations of the Milky Way's dark matter halo and galaxy clusters, and excludes several previous detections of the line. The upper limits cannot, however, entirely rule out the sterile neutrino decay interpretation of the 3.5 keV line feature.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Electroweak Dark Matter

In the absence of any hints of new physics in LHC, TeV dark matter candidates interacting through electroweak force (EWDM) are still highly motivated. We extend the Standard Model by adding an arbitrary SU(2) DM multiplet in non-chiral representation. In addition to the well-known real representation which has no coupling to the nuclei at tree level, the complex representation can lead to a new DM candidate providing that one includes a higher dimensional mass-splitting operator, which may survive the current direct detection constraints. Since the masses of gauge mediators are light compared to the dark particles, Sommerfeld effect is dominant and affects the value of annihilation cross-section in both the early universe and current time. We computed the relic abundance through freeze-out mechanism in order to determine the DM mass. Gamma ray fluxes in our galaxy and dwarf satellites provide a promising tool to probe EWDM theory. We confronted the four fermionic representations of the model with the latest astrophysical observations. It can be concluded that the model is not ruled out according to the current data, and it is accessible to future observations.
Astronomyarxiv.org

SpheCow: flexible dynamical models for galaxies and dark matter haloes

Simple but flexible dynamical models are useful for many purposes, including serving as the starting point for more complex models or numerical simulations of galaxies, clusters or dark matter haloes. We present SpheCow, a new light-weight and flexible code that allows to easily explore the structure and dynamics of any spherical model. The code can automatically calculate the dynamical properties, assuming an isotropic or Osipkov-Merritt anisotropic orbital structure, of any model with either an analytical density profile or an analytical surface density profile as starting point. We have extensively validated SpheCow using a combination of comparisons to analytical and high-precision numerical calculations, and the calculation of inverse formulae. SpheCow contains readily usable implementations for many standard models, including the Plummer, Hernquist, NFW, Einasto, Sérsic and Nuker models. The code is publicly available as a set of C++ routines and as a Python module, and is designed to be easily extendable, in the sense that new models can be added in a straightforward way. We demonstrate this by adding two new families of models in which either the density slope or the surface density slope is described by an algebraic sigmoid function. We advocate the use of the SpheCow code to investigate the full dynamical structure for models for which the distribution function cannot be expressed analytically, and to explore a much wider range of models than is possible using analytical models alone.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The Race to Find Split Higgsino Dark Matter

Split higgsinos are a compelling class of models to explain dark matter and may be on the verge of detection by multiple current experimental avenues. The idea is based on a large split in scales between the electroweak scale and decoupled scalars, with relatively light higgsinos between the two. Such models enjoy the merit of depending on very few parameters while still explaining gauge coupling unification, dark matter, and most of the hierarchy between the Planck and electroweak scales, and they remain undetected by past experiments. We analyze split higgsinos in view of current and next generation experiments. We discuss the direct and indirect detection prospects and further demonstrate promising discovery potentials in the upcoming electron electric dipole moment experiments. The parameter space of this model is analyzed in terms of experiments expected to run in the coming years and where we should be looking for the next potential discoveries.
Astronomyuci.edu

Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument team begins 3D mapping of universe

Irvine, Calif., May 18, 2021 — The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument collaboration launched a new era in cosmology today with a five-year endeavor to construct the largest three-dimensional map of the universe. Comprised of nearly 500 scientists from around the globe, including astronomers at the University of California, Irvine, the...
Physicsarxiv.org

Two-photon exchange in leptophilic dark matter scenarios

Raghuveer Garani (INFN Florence), Federico Gasparotto, Pierpaolo Mastrolia, Henrik J. Munch (Padua U. and INFN, Padua), Sergio Palomares-Ruiz (IFIC, CSIC-Valencia U.), Amedeo Primo (Zurich U.) In leptophilic scenarios, dark matter interactions with nuclei, relevant for direct detection experiments and for the capture by celestial objects, could only occur via loop-induced...
Astronomythefuturist.co

Darkness Visible: Shedding New Light on Black Holes

Black holes may hold the key to understanding the most fundamental truths of the universe, but how do you see something that’s, well, black? Astronomers think they have the answer. Thanks to a global array of radio telescopes that turn the Earth into a giant receiver, we may soon have the first picture of the event horizon of Sagittarius A*, the black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. And, with the power of math, scientists are going even further, using equations to “look” inside black holes, peering at the central singularity where general relativity and quantum mechanics collide. Join Brian Greene and other leading physicists and astronomers on a journey to make darkness visible.
Astronomyarxiv.org

From Cosmic Matter to the Laboratory

The recent discovery of binary neutron star mergers has opened a new and exciting venue of research into hot and dense strongly interacting matter. For the first time this elusive state of matter, described by the theory of quantum chromo dynamics, can be studied in two very different environments. On the macroscopic scale in the collisions of neutron stars and on the microscopic scale in collisions of heavy ions at particle collider facilities. We will discuss the conditions that are created in these mergers and the corresponding high energy nuclear collisions. This includes the properties of QCD matter, i.e. the expected equation of state as well as expected chemical and thermodynamic properties of this exotic matter. To explore this matter in the laboratory - a new research prospect is available at the Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research, FAIR. The new facility is being constructed adjacent to the existing accelerator complex of the GSI Helmholtz Centre for Heavy Ion Research at Darmstadt/Germany, expanding the research goals and technical possibilities substantially. The worldwide unique accelerator and experimental facilities of FAIR will open the way for a broad spectrum of unprecedented research supplying a variety of experiments in hadron, nuclear, atomic and plasma physics as well as biomedical and material science which will be briefly described.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Observing Correlations Between Dark Matter Accretion and Galaxy Growth: II. Testing the Impact of Galaxy Mass, Star Formation Indicator, and Neighbour Colours

A crucial question in galaxy formation is what role new accretion has in star formation. Theoretical models have predicted a wide range of correlation strengths between halo accretion and galaxy star formation. Previously, we presented a technique to observationally constrain this correlation strength for isolated Milky Way-mass galaxies at $z\sim 0.12$, based on the correlation between halo accretion and the density profile of neighbouring galaxies. By applying this technique to both observational data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey and simulation data from the UniverseMachine, where we can test different correlation strengths, we ruled out positive correlations between dark matter accretion and recent star formation activity. In this work, we expand our analysis by (1) applying our technique separately to red and blue neighbouring galaxies, which trace different infall populations, (2) correlating dark matter accretion rates with $D_{n}4000$ measurements as a longer-term quiescence indicator than instantaneous star-formation rates, and (3) analyzing higher-mass isolated central galaxies with $10^{11.0} < M_*/M_\odot < 10^{11.5}$ out to $z\sim 0.18$. In all cases, our results are consistent with non-positive correlation strengths with $\gtrsim 85$ per cent confidence, suggesting that processes such as gas recycling dominate star formation in massive $z=0$ galaxies.
Astronomyutah.edu

New effort to map the universe, unravel mysteries of ‘dark energy’

Adapted from a release by Bill Schulz, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. A five-year quest to map the universe and unravel the mysteries of dark energy began officially on May 17, 2021, at Kitt Peak National Observatory near Tucson, Arizona. The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) will capture and study the light from more than 30 million galaxies and other distant objects, allowing scientists to construct a 3-D map of the universe with unprecedented detail.