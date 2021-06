Dominic Cummings has defended his "weird" explanation for why he broke lockdown rules last year, telling MPs he could have made up "a hell of a lot better story" had he chosen to lie.At the height of the first lockdown Boris Johnson's then chief of staff faced a barrage criticism for driving to the historic town of Barnard Castle, a visit said to coincide with his wife's birthday.Mr Cummings had claimed that he took the drive with his family to test his eyesight before a longer trip home, after having suffered from Covid-19."If I was gonna make up the story...