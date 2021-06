Valve has had a very spotty and rocky relationship with hardware in the past. While the company’s Steam ecosystem is basically the de facto representative of PC gaming at large to much of the world, any time Valve has tried to dip its toes into building hardware platforms to go along with that, it hasn’t had the best track record. The biggest example of Valve’s failing to have a hardware component for its Steam ecosystem is, of course, Steam Machines, Valve’s attempted bid to create an open standard games platform based on PC gaming for the living room. The Steam Machine bid was a spectacular failure (less than half a million are estimated to have been sold across more than a dozen models), and ended up making even less of a splash than high profile failures from Sony or Nintendo such as PS Vita or Wii U.