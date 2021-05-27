Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamson County, TN

SUMMER THERAPEUTIC ACTIVITIES OFFERED AT LOCAL RECREATION FACILITIES

By Editor
franklinis.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMMER THERAPEUTIC ACTIVITIES OFFERED AT LOCAL RECREATION FACILITIES. Development, Family & Kids, Living, Sports & Rec, Summer Camps. The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department’s (WCPR) Therapeutics Division will host a variety of enrichment mini camps and other programs for children, adolescents, young adults and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities in June and July at recreation centers in Franklin and Nolensville.

franklinis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Franklin, TN
Government
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Franklin, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Crafts#Summer Camps#Therapeutics#Outdoor Recreation#Community Centers#Public Parks#Contact Centers#Living Sports Rec#Recreation Department#Twitter#Wc Parksandrec#Instagram#Willcoparksandrec#Recreation Centers#Franklin Activities#Nolensville Activities#Program Registration#Social Program#Enrichment Mini Camps#Individuals Ages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: May 17, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Community Impact Nashville

Franklin approves zoning for Chadwell, the next phase of Berry Farms

Joining the fast-growing south side of Franklin, plans for Chadwell, a 140-acre mixed-use development, are moving forward along Goose Creek Bypass. On April 27, the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the final reading of a rezoning request for the development, which will allow work to begin. The mixed-use project will feature 1,650 dwelling units, 1.57 million square feet of commercial space and 450 hotel rooms. A construction start date for Chadwell has not been announced; however, Boyle Managing Partner Phil Fawcett said the group is looking forward to beginning work on the site.
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Williamson County Animal Center Gets ‘Mutt Nation’ Grant

Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) in Franklin, TN has been named the Tennessee shelter recipient of Miranda Lambert’s Mutt Nation grant for 2021. Mutt Nation evaluates the adoption rate, volunteerism and community presence of each qualified shelter, awarding $5,000 to a pet rescue organization in each state. WCAC ended 2020 with a 96.5% total live release rate, 15,559 volunteer hours and 2,720 animals spayed or neutered.
Franklin, TNNashville Parent

Franklin High Band to Host March Across Time Virtual Event

The Franklin Band is celebrating 84 years of history, and it’s inviting alumni, families and community supporters to join the party. On May 20, the Franklin Band will host a March Across Time virtual event. The reunion will feature alumni interviews and performance highlights from 1937 and onward. Attendees will be able to reunite with friends and community members from their time in the band as well as connect for future events.
Franklin, TNwilliamsonherald.com

FSSD adds instructional technology specialist

The Franklin Special School District announced the addition of Shelly Robinson to the district leadership team as an instructional technology specialist in the Teaching and Learning Division. “Ms. Robinson has the extensive instructional technology knowledge and experience that will make her a vital part of the Teaching and Learning team,”...
Williamson County, TNwilliamsonherald.com

County fair event guidelines, requirements announced

Local bakers, raisers, makers and creators can now begin planning their competitive events entries for the 2021 Williamson County Fair. The Competitive Events Premium Catalog is available online only this year with details for entries in categories such as Agriculture, Creative Arts, Culinary Arts, Cultural Arts, Livestock, Youth and the Fairest of the Fair Pageant.
Williamson County, TNfox17.com

Williamson County Schools mask requirement ends next week

FRANKLIN, Tenn. -- Mask requirements in the classroom will soon be history for Williamson County Schools. Superintendent Jason Golden announced to the board this week that masks will be optional for summer school students, and the mask mandate likely won’t be renewed in the fall. “Our professionals have made the...
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee

The city of Knoxville is perhaps best known for being the hometown of the University of Tennessee, but it actually boasts a deep history and heritage as one of the preeminent cities in the state. Of course, when you visit, it’s necessary to plan out exactly where you’re going to go, and we have one […] The post Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tennessee StateJohnson City Press

Renaissance Child camps offered this summer at ETSU

East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development invites children and youth to participate in its 2021 Renaissance Child Camps, scheduled for June 7-July 31. For the 19th year, these one-week camps will offer a variety of educational, hands-on and interactive opportunities for participants in first grade through high school,...
Franklin, TNPosted by
Community Impact Nashville

Big Bad Breakfast now open in Franklin

Big Bad Breakfast opened in early May at 1201 Liberty Pike, Ste. 101, Franklin, at the Liberty Station building. The restaurant, which also operates a location in Nashville, offers breakfast and lunch, serving signature dishes such as shrimp and grits, house-cured Tabasco brown sugar bacon, chicken and waffles, biscuits and breakfast skillets.
Franklin, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Marketing Worx celebrates Franklin launch

Marketing Worx hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its launch in Franklin Thursday at Williamson, Inc.’s new headquarters in Cool Springs in the McEwen Northside development. The business offers a variety of services, including direct mailing, website creation, social media and targeted postcards. “Our business here is really different...
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Community Impact Nashville

Williamson County Schools to make masks optional for summer programs; officials optimistic masks will not be needed this fall

Students in summer programs at Williamson County Schools will not be required to wear masks on campus as COVID-19 protocols continue to be relaxed. The WCS Board of Education discussed the matter during its May 13 board work session. As local cases have dropped below 300 active cases, Superintendent Jason Golden said face masks will not be mandatory beginning later this month. This move comes just days after Franklin Special School District announced it would also not require masks during summer programs.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Wannado Nashville

High Hopes Hosts Scavenger Hunt Fundraiser

High Hopes Development Center will host its inaugural scavenger hunt fundraiser, a family-friendly, distanced event for small groups to explore the city of Franklin. The event will take place Saturday, May 15, with core hours from 10 a.m. to noon. Registered teams will drive to find recognizable and iconic sites...