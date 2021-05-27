SUMMER THERAPEUTIC ACTIVITIES OFFERED AT LOCAL RECREATION FACILITIES
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department's (WCPR) Therapeutics Division will host a variety of enrichment mini camps and other programs for children, adolescents, young adults and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities in June and July at recreation centers in Franklin and Nolensville.