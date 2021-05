Excavation work is to begin at a cafe in Gloucester on Tuesday after police found "possible evidence" that a suspected teenage victim of serial killer Fred West may be buried there.Forensic archaeologists have been undertaking exploratory work at the Clean Plate cafe in the city’s Southgate Street in connection with the disappearance of Mary Bastholm.So what do we know so far?Bastholm was 15-years-old when she disappeared in January 1968. She was last seen alive waiting at a bus stop on Gloucester’s Bristol Road.She worked at the Clean Plate at the time – the place where West’s first known victim, Anne...