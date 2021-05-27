Cancel
Domo: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share increased 60.00% over the past year to ($0.26), which beat the estimate of ($0.43). Revenue of $60,062,000 rose by 23.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $57,490,000. Looking Ahead. Domo Sees...

Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: PagerDuty Q1 Earnings

Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share were down 100.00% over the past year to ($0.08), which beat the estimate of ($0.09). Revenue of $63,591,000 up by 27.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $61,950,000. Guidance. PagerDuty hasn't...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Lululemon Athletica Q1 Earnings

Shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share increased 427.27% year over year to $1.16, which beat the estimate of $0.91. Revenue of $1,226,000,000 rose by 88.05% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,130,000,000. Outlook. lululemon Sees FY21...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.230–0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.70 million-$84.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.66 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.200–0.160 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.64 million. CLAR has been the topic...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$11.58 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report sales of $11.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.70 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $10.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$52.74 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post $52.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.50 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $58.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$295.53 Million in Sales Expected for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to announce $295.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.17 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $258.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.25 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

ScanSource: Return On Capital Employed Insights

Looking at Q3, ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) earned $19.44 million, a 13.46% increase from the preceding quarter. ScanSource's sales decreased to $729.87 million, a 9.99% change since Q2. In Q2, ScanSource brought in $810.90 million in sales but only earned $17.13 million. What Is ROCE?. Return on Capital Employed is a measure...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR S&P 500

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $421.67. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to post $87.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.90 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $90.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Looking Into CEVA's Return On Capital Employed

During Q1, CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) brought in sales totaling $25.40 million. However, earnings decreased 155.26%, resulting in a loss of $1.33 million. CEVA earned $2.41 million, and sales totaled $28.14 million in Q4. Why ROCE Is Significant. Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital...
TechnologyPosted by
Benzinga

Return On Capital Employed Overview: ReWalk Robotics

In Q1, ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) posted sales of $1.32 million. Earnings were up 8.63%, but ReWalk Robotics still reported an overall loss of $3.02 million. ReWalk Robotics collected $1.22 million in revenue during Q4, but reported earnings showed a $2.78 million loss. What Is ROCE?. Return on Capital Employed is...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Workhorse Group's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $13.34. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why American Superconductor Is Trading Higher Today

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares are trading higher by 42.7% at $18.16 on above-average volume Friday. The company reported earnings Wednesday and traded lower. The overall market is trading higher and could be boosting the stock as well as a post-earnings rebound. American Superconductor Corp generates the ideas, technologies and...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares increased by 28.73% to $16.43 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 453.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $460.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 6.6%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shot up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $230.45 and last traded at $229.44. 34,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,501,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.31. Several...