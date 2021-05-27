Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

EPA to Toss Trump-Era Limits on State and Tribal Control of Waterways

By ERIKA WILLIAMS
Courthouse News Service
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CN) — The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced a plan to rewrite changes made by the Trump administration last year that eroded local authority over the protection of waterways. “We have serious water challenges to address as a nation and as EPA administrator, I will not hesitate to correct...

www.courthousenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kate Brown
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water Act#Pipelines#Environmental Issues#Environmental Policy#Federal Regulators#Democrat#The Biden Epa#Epa Administrator#Waterways#Wetlands#Federal Projects#Governments#Fossil Fuel Interests#Oil And Gas#Nearby Streams#Input#Near Term Issues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
EPA
Related
Frankfort, KYwmskamfm.com

Attorney-General Cameron Fights Against EPA’s Attempts to Shutter Coal Industry, Restructure Energy Sector

Files amicus brief asking Supreme Court to hear case concerning EPA Authority and the Obama-Era Clean Power Plan. FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 4, 2021) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today filed an amicus brief before the United States Supreme Court urging the court to review a lower court ruling that permits the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reshape the nation’s power sector. The case, West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, concerns a D.C. Circuit ruling that permits the EPA to mandate unrealistic emission standards that would potentially do irreparable damage to Kentucky’s coal industry as part of the Obama-era Clean Power Plan (CPP).
Energy Industryhazard-herald.com

Kentucky AG wants EPA’s power reviewed

(The Center Square) – In a case he said would chart the future of the coal industry, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court imploring the panel to review a case that would determine the power the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency can yield.
Frankfort, KYWTVQ

Cameron asks Supreme Court to hear case concerning EPA clean power plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed an amicus brief Friday urging the United States Supreme Court to review a lower court ruling that permits the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reshape the nation’s power sector. The case, West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, concerns a...
Congress & Courtswkms.org

AG Daniel Cameron Asks Supreme Court To Curtail EPA’s Power

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider a lower court ruling that allows a federal agency to set emission standards. Cameron filed a brief Friday asking the court to review a D.C. Circuit ruling in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency concerning the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan.
Frankfort, KYkentuckytoday.com

Cameron battles EPA’s effort to shutter coal industry

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed papers before the United States Supreme Court urging the justices to review a lower court ruling that allows the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reshape the nation’s power sector. The case, West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, concerns a D.C. Circuit...
California Stateleadertimes.com

California urges EPA to let state set car-emissions standard

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials from California, New York and other states urged the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday to allow California to set its own automobile tailpipe pollution standards, an action that would reverse a Trump administration policy and could help usher in stricter emissions standards for new passenger vehicles nationwide. The Biden administration has said it will withdrew Trump-era […]
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Judge tosses ESA suit over COVID pollution enforcement waiver

A federal judge in Manhattan has tossed a lawsuit by environmental groups alleging the Environmental Protection Agency violated the Endangered Species Act (ESA) by failing to study possible harm to imperiled species resulting from loosening of reporting and enforcement for permitted pollutants during the coronavirus pandemic. In a Wednesday ruling,...
Washington Statebloomberglaw.com

Washington State Water Quality Lawsuit Advances Against EPA

Updates needed to protect human health, marine mammals, group says. The Environmental Protection Agency’s refusal to determine whether Washington state needs updated water quality standards is subject to judicial review and an environmental group’s lawsuit may proceed, a federal court in the state ruled. A refusal to engage in agency...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's budget tackles climate crisis across nearly every federal agency

Budgets are a statement of priorities, and President Biden ’s budget clearly shows everyone in this country that he is prioritizing investing in our people, our economy and our environment. His first budget undoes much of the damage to climate action created by the Trump administration while making essential investments that will help our country transition to a just clean energy economy that works for all.
Energy Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

EPA Totally Out of Control, Radical Policies Target NatGas

We never thought we would write these words: The federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under Joe Biden is even worse than it was under Barack Hussein Obama. Biden’s choice to head the EPA, North Carolina’s Michael Regan, is aggressively targeting natural gas, attempting to harm the industry in any way he can. This week he’s targeted natgas in two specific ways: (1) by encouraging FERC to reclassify new pipeline projects as “stranded assets” meaning they shouldn’t get approved, and (2) by repealing Trump’s rightsizing of Clean Water Act 401 permits, once again allowing states to block pipelines using the 401 permit, thereby harming their neighbors by blocking interstate commerce (in contravention to the U.S. Constitution). Regan is a vicious radical, totally out of control. He’s corrupting not only his own agency, but another agency (FERC) as well.
Energy Industryenergynews.us

EPA to give states, tribes more power to block pipelines

OVERSIGHT: The EPA will rewrite a Trump administration rule that streamlined energy project permitting and give states and tribes more grounds to oppose projects that threaten water quality. (Washington Post) POLITICS:. • President Biden will unveil his 2022 budget proposal today, which is expected to include $8 billion for clean...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. EPA to revise Trump water rule in boost to states' climate fight

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday said it will revise a rule issued by the former Trump administration nearly a year ago that limited state powers to use the federal clean water permitting process to block energy infrastructure projects amid concerns about climate change.
Environmentnwf.org

EPA Will Restore State, Tribal Clean Water Act Rights

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Wildlife Federation praised the Environmental Protection Agency’s announcement that it will revise the previous administration’s guidance limiting the role of states and Tribes in implementing water quality standards under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act. "We are delighted EPA will be restoring the authority...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

EPA to revise Trump rule limiting state authority to block pipelines

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Thursday that it will revise a Trump-era rule that set limits on state and tribal authority to block projects that could impact their waters, such as pipelines. Under the Clean Water Act, projects that run through waterways — which can include pipelines and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

EPA officially nixes Trump 'secret science' rule

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has finalized a rule to undo the Trump administration's "secret science" regulation, which restricted the agency's ability to consider certain studies. The agency’s action formally implements a court decision from February that threw out the rule on the grounds that a prior ruling had eliminated...
Energy IndustryBillings Gazette

EPA leader sees 'huge potential' for carbon capture in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — The nation’s top environmental regulator indicated in a visit to Bismarck on Thursday that he's impressed by North Dakota’s efforts to capture carbon emissions from coal and ethanol plants. A number of projects are in development across the state to contain the carbon dioxide generated by those...