Tooth loss could affect someone’s ability to do everyday tasks, study suggests

By Press Association 2021
chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving more natural teeth is not only a sign of good oral health but also makes you better at performing everyday tasks, new research suggests. According to a study of more than 5,000 adults living in England aged between 50 and 70, tooth loss may affect a person’s ability to do things such as cooking a meal, making a telephone call or going shopping.

