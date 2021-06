ROCHELLE – The Rochelle community will have its chance to pay respects to a longtime resident and World War II veteran after all. Jim Moorehead passed away Jan. 25 at the age of 100. COVID-19 and winter weather made his graveside service family only and he was not able to be honored by the American Legion for his military service. That will happen May 22 at 11 a.m. at the southwest edge of Lawnridge Cemetery near 8th Avenue. Anyone is welcome to attend, Moorehead’s son, Butch, said.