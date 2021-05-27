Shelter: Fight for Home by Who Wot Why

Ms. Atim, throughout your career, you’ve been an actor, a singer, a composer, and a playwright. How do you see yourself?. It's always a weird thing… Whenever you're filling out forms for the tax officer or something, and they're like, “What's your job?” “I’m an actor — but not really, I’m not just an actor.” Then sometimes I want to put actor/musician, right? (Laughs) I guess I would say that I work in performing arts and my primary job is an actor at the moment. But one thing that I've learned so far, over the course of my journey is that I've been pleasantly surprised by some of the places I’ve found myself. I never thought I'd be writing music and trying to stumble my way through some sound design for a show at the Finborough Theatre. I never thought that I'd even be an actor, I thought I'd be a singer-songwriter, and before that, I thought I’d be a doctor!