Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Shelter: Fight for Home by Who Wot Why

The Drum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHousing charity Shelter today launches a new campaign, ‘Fight For Home’, created by Who Wot Why, which shows the unfiltered truth behind the national housing emergency. The campaign was created on the back of new research from Shelter showing that 1 in 3 in Britain (34%) - some 17.5m people - are impacted by the housing emergency.

www.thedrum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Gavron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M People#Vice Media#Charity#Independent Films#Bafta#Yonder Media#Fight#Home#Singer#Ooh#Rapper#Truth#Songwriter#Campaign#Emergency#Launches#Britain#October#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
Country
Scotland
News Break
Homeless
Related
Homelessmnnonline.org

Starter Homes shelter single moms in Haiti

Haiti (MNN) — When finances run low, one question always seems to rise to the top – how can you do more with less? Haiti is the poorest country in the Western hemisphere, and many Haitians find creative ways to answer this question. For Haiti With Love’s Eva DeHart says...
ReligionPublishers Weekly

Women Who Fight Fear With Books of Faith

The books of 2021 were planned long before the multiple miseries of 2020 disrupted lives. Yet the religious and spiritual books by women for women releasing this summer and fall seem prescient: title after title pulses with messages of encouragement and empowerment, with inspiring tales of resilience and survival, and with advice on ways to relate to loved ones, the church, and society under every kind of stress imaginable. The women in these books are fear fighters, armed with faith—in God, in their own spiritual resources, and in themselves.
Societypsiloveyou.xyz

You Know the Truth, So Why Are You Fighting It?

We are all wise beyond belief, and deep down, we know it. We may not be wise about everything, but there is one thing you and I know more about than Buddha, Shakespeare, Socrates, or any other ancient philosopher. What is that subject?. The truth. About ourselves. The ugly truth.
HomelessBBC

Housing: Shelter calls for 90,000 social homes to be built

Housing charity Shelter has called on the government to build 90,000 good-quality social homes a year. It commissioned a survey which suggested that around a third of adults do not have safe or secure homes, based on criteria including whether the accommodation had enough bedrooms, was mouldy or structurally unsound.
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

A general question about who proposes and why …

Below is a general question to kick off the holiday weekend. We'll return Tuesday with an update and more. Now is the time to ask a question about your relationship (or the relationship you're looking for). Email your question to [email protected] or fill out this form. Also, I'm still...
MinoritiesRegister Citizen

Sheffield DocFest Puts Spotlight on Black British Cinema With Retrospective

Sheffield DocFest is spotlighting and celebrating Black British screen culture this month with a Retrospective titled “Films belong to those who need them – fragments from the history of Black British Cinema.” The Retrospective brings together a wide and diverse range of films that have been largely overlooked and undervalued in film history and criticism.
MoviesSHOOT Online

Director Craig Gillespie, Oscar Winner Jenny Beavan, BAFTA Winner Nadia Stacey Have Designs On "Cruella"

German punk princess Nina Hagen isn't the most obvious inspiration for a Disney movie, but " Cruella " is also not your typical Disney movie. The new live-action origin story about the black-and-white-haired cartoon supervillain is less about a maniacal dalmatian-skinner than an aspiring designer with a punk sensibility out to disrupt the stuffy ways of the past in 1970s London.
Entertainmenttheartsdesk.com

Walden, Harold Pinter Theatre review – where’s the emotion?

Drink to the future: Gemma Arterton and Lydia Wilson in ‘Walden’. Johan Persson. There’s something definitely inspiring about producer Sonia Friedman’s decision to reopen one of her prime West End venues with a season, called RE:EMERGE, of three new plays. The first drama is American playwright Amy Berryman’s ambitious debut, Walden, and this will be followed later in June by Yasmin Joseph’s J’Ouvert and then in July by Joseph Charlton’s Anna X. With top directors and excellent casts, this is a vote of confidence in the power of new work from one of our best producers. Berryman’s Walden, for example, is directed by Ian Rickson — who curates the season — and stars the ever-watchable Gemma Arterton.
CelebritiesGrazia

Rising Star Lola Petticrew On Proud Parents, Coping Mechanisms And Playing Jane Seymour

It would be no exaggeration to claim that many young actors would kill for a role in a hyped TV drama. But for Lola Petticrew, it's a matter of being spoiled for choice. Having kicked off 2021 with a major role in Bloodlands, the Jed Mercurio crime thriller starring James Nesbitt, Lola also featured in the BBC's acclaimed Three Families. But now, they are about to be become TV royalty: as Jane Seymour, third wife of Henry VIII, in Channel 5's much anticipated new royal drama Anne Boleyn. One wonders where they found the time.
MoviesA.V. Club

The Winslow Boy is a superlative courtroom drama—minus the courtroom

Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our own inscrutable whims. This week: Because the new Conjuring movie didn’t scratch our itch for (supernatural) legal fireworks, we’re coping with five days of courtroom dramas. The Winslow Boy (1999) Courtroom dramas generally involve...
BusinessScreendaily

Former Sony exec launches UK outfit Golden Gate Studios

Former Sony Pictures International Productions executive Luke Scrase has launched Golden Gate Studios, a UK-based production company, and secured a first-look deal with Sony Pictures. Golden Gate Studios will primarily focus on developing and producing UK and European genre films as well as television series for the global market. The...
Moviesleftlion.co.uk

Film Review: First Cow

Set in 1820s Oregon, First Cow follows an unlikely friendship between an inward chef, “Cookie” (John Margaro) and a Chinese immigrant, King Lu (Orion Lee), who hides in the young cook’s tent one night while on the run from some Russians. Lu escapes by the river, and by chance they...
TV & Videosbetechwise.com

5 adult animated movies on Netflix

In addition to different styles, techniques and plots, the audience of animations can also be quite varied, after all there are productions of the genre made for all ages. For those who have been small for some time now, we’ve listed 5 adult animated movies on Netflix ranging from laughter to fright. Check out your trailers and synopses and have a good session.
Musicthe-talks.com

Sheila Atim: “This is who we are”

Ms. Atim, throughout your career, you’ve been an actor, a singer, a composer, and a playwright. How do you see yourself?. It's always a weird thing… Whenever you're filling out forms for the tax officer or something, and they're like, “What's your job?” “I’m an actor — but not really, I’m not just an actor.” Then sometimes I want to put actor/musician, right? (Laughs) I guess I would say that I work in performing arts and my primary job is an actor at the moment. But one thing that I've learned so far, over the course of my journey is that I've been pleasantly surprised by some of the places I’ve found myself. I never thought I'd be writing music and trying to stumble my way through some sound design for a show at the Finborough Theatre. I never thought that I'd even be an actor, I thought I'd be a singer-songwriter, and before that, I thought I’d be a doctor!
MoviesThe Guardian

Brighton review – Steven Berkoff’s dated seaside satire is a washout

The subject of this four-hander by the seaside is the changing face of Britishness. But Stephen Cookson’s film, adapted from Steven Berkoff’s 1994 play Brighton Beach Scumbags, is marooned in a weird cultural no man’s land. Maybe its four characters – Dinah and Derek, Dave and Doreen, a brace of ageing teddy boy/girl couples on a potty-mouthed nostalgia trip to the town where they met – qualified as bleeding-edge social satire in the 90s. But in an age of inquisitional identity politics, railing against “Pakis” and “poofters”, they stand out as cancellation candidates. Even for 2005, the year to which the film is updated, it seems archaic. It’s an awkward compromise, but setting it in the present day would have meant a heavy rewrite to make these throwbacks the Ukip voters they surely would be.