Matt Hancock denies lying to Prime Minister as Cummings row fallout continues

By Press Association 2021
chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Hancock condemned “unsubstantiated” attacks from Dominic Cummings as he fought to save his career over claims he lied to the Prime Minister about coronavirus plans. The Health Secretary faced a day of questions from MPs and the media over whether he falsely told Boris Johnson that patients would be tested before they were discharged from hospitals to care homes at the start of the pandemic.

