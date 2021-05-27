Universal Orlando Resort Becomes First Major Orlando Theme Park to Increase Starting Base Rate To $15 Per Hour
New Rate Also Brings Wage Increases to Current Team Members – Making This the Largest Single Wage Increase in Universal Orlando History. Orlando, Fla. (May 27, 2021) – Universal Orlando Resort today announced it is increasing its starting base rate to $15 per hour – up from $13 – and giving more than 18,000 current team members a raise based on the new rates and their time with the company.www.themainstreetmouse.com