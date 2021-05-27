Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Universal Orlando Resort Becomes First Major Orlando Theme Park to Increase Starting Base Rate To $15 Per Hour

By Guest Blog
themainstreetmouse.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Rate Also Brings Wage Increases to Current Team Members – Making This the Largest Single Wage Increase in Universal Orlando History. Orlando, Fla. (May 27, 2021) – Universal Orlando Resort today announced it is increasing its starting base rate to $15 per hour – up from $13 – and giving more than 18,000 current team members a raise based on the new rates and their time with the company.

www.themainstreetmouse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Services#Universal Parks Resorts#Base Rate#Fla#Insurance Rates#Attractions#Aquatics#Call Center Sales#Universalorlandojobs Com#Universal Orlando History#Start Rates#Exclusive Discounts#Company#Educational Benefits#Inclusion#Merchandise#Culinary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
Orlando, FLtravelawaits.com

Universal Orlando Resort Ends Outdoor Mask Requirement

Universal Orlando Resort will no longer require guests to wear masks in outdoor spaces, according to their new COVID-19 safety guidelines released Friday. These changes came one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidance for people who’ve been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Under the new guidance, people two or more weeks past their final vaccination don’t need to wear masks or physically distance when private, local, state, and federal rules permit. Universal Orlando, along with many other Florida theme park resorts, had required staff and guests to wear face coverings at all times since reopening last summer.
Orlando, FLallears.net

PHOTOS: A Room Tour of Orlando’s Best Value Resort

When it comes to picking accommodations for your Orlando vacay, there are a LOT of choices!. There are so many questions! Where should you stay? On property or off property? Which property — Disney or Universal? How much should you spend? What qualities are important to you when it comes to dining and location?
Orlando, FLParents Magazine

Disney World Will No Longer Require Guests to Wear Mask Outdoors

Guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors. On Friday, the theme parks announced that wearing face coverings in outdoor locations is now optional for all guests, vaccinated or otherwise. Face coverings are still required for all Cast Members and guests...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Theme parks no longer requiring face masks outdoors

Florida‘s major theme parks are adjusting their face mask policies after the federal government loosened its recommendations as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort were allowed Saturday to remove their masks when they are outdoors except when they are on...
Orlando, FLDuluth News Tribune

Point/Counterpoint: Disney World is just changing with the times

Anyone who has been to Orlando, Florida, will tell you that we are a vibrant, multicultural city with a rich history of inclusion. I worked at Disney in my early 20s and have served seven years in the military since then. Both jobs had strict limits on grooming standards, so I feel like I am in a unique position to opine on recent changes at Disney World.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Tower of Terror Takes Next Step in Returning to Normal Operations

As Disney World continues to modify protocols as they stay in line with the CDC recommendations and state/county guidelines, Guests visiting the Orlando theme parks are beginning to see a return to normal. For example, Guests no longer have to wear a face mask while outdoors and walking around the...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando International Airport holds job fair with 50 companies

Orlando International Airport passenger numbers are rebounding from depressed levels during the pandemic and over 50 companies at the sprawling travel hub in south Orange County hope to find new employees Tuesday during a job fair. Airport officials began to note a shortage of workers in recent months as restaurants, stores and theme-park outlets began to reopen. The airport has more than ...
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Guests Flock to Universal as Mask Rules Relax

If you did not know, both Universal and Disney World have relaxed their mask rules for Guests, allowing them to remove masks while walking outdoors. Inside the Magic was able to see just how busy both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure were on the first day that the new relaxed protocols came into place.
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Orlando, FLorlandoweekly.com

All the way from Taiwan: Ding Tea to open up shop in Orlando

Ding Tea, a Taiwanese tea company, has just signed a lease to open its first store in downtown Orlando this summer. According to a report from Bungalower, the chain signed a lease at The Radius, a modern high-rise apartment complex with ground-floor retail located at 108 E. Livingston Street. The complex is still under construction.
Orlando, FLmicechat.com

BREAKING WDW NEWS: Orlando Parks Dropping Masks Outdoors

Today, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings lifted the outdoor mask mandate since Florida has reached a 50% ratio of vaccinated adults. It was only a matter of time before we heard operational updates from the state’s biggest theme parks. Walt Disney World has just updated their health and safety guidelines;...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

#OSNow PODCAST: Eviction Special Report, Hunters Creek will fight Brightline, and where to get Chicago dogs in Central Florida (Ep. 652)

Orlando Sentinel Now afternoon update for Monday, May 17, 2021. Listen as our reporters, editors and columnists discuss stories that are important to Central Florida: Apple podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify or OrlandoSentinel.com/Conversations. Locked Out: Low pay, soaring rents, pro-landlord laws set up Florida renters for eviction once COVID hit (:51) Hunter’s...
Orlando, FLknightnews.com

Masks no longer required outside at Universal Orlando, Disney World

For the first time since theme parks reopened, guests will no longer be required to wear masks outside at both Universal Orlando and Disney World. In line with the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Friday’s decision by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings to lift the outdoor mask requirement, both parks announced modifications to their mask policy will go into effect on Saturday.
Florida Stateclick orlando

Largest COVID-19 testing site in Central Florida closes Sunday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida’s largest testing site at the Orange County Convention Center will officially close by 5 p.m. Sunday after serving Central Floridians and visitors since the last week of March of 2020. According to Mike Jachles, spokesperson for the Florida Division of Emergency the site had...