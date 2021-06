MADISON, Ala. — The City of Madison is currently experiencing a lifeguard shortage. "On an average day we have about 500 patrons come visit our pools and that requires about 25 lifeguards to cover that shift. So, right now we don't have enough lifeguards to cover it, we really need to fill in the gaps and be able to service all of those patrons," said City of Madison's Communication Specialist, Samantha Magnuson.