Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Prehistoric violence at Jebel Sahaba cemetery ‘may not have been single event’

By Press Association 2021
chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA prehistoric cemetery which is one of the earliest sites showing human warfare may have been the scene for repeated smaller conflicts between hunter-fisher-gatherers, new research suggests. Since its discovery in the 1960s, the Jebel Sahaba cemetery in Sudan, 13 millennia old, was considered to be one of the oldest...

www.chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeletons#Violent Conflict#Scientific Reports#Armed Conflict#The British Museum#Cnrs#Prehistoric Warfare#Traces#Human Warfare#Natural Decay#Sudan#Nile Valley Groups#Scientists#Violent Episodes#Trauma#Techniques#Interpersonal Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Africa101 WIXX

Prehistoric cemetery in Sudan shows war has been hell forever

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – All was not well among the peoples who inhabited the east bank of the Nile River in northern Sudan some 13,400 years ago, as revealed by the battered bodies buried in a cemetery at one of the world’s oldest sites showing human warfare. Researchers said on Thursday...
GermanyGizmodo

The Mystery of the Watermelon's Origins May Have Been Solved

Researchers have identified the likely origins of Citrinus lanatus vulgaris, commonly known as the watermelon, according to a new study. Their work pegs a Sudanese melon as the progenitor of the iconic green-striped fruit. Watermelons are native to Africa, but exactly when, where, and how a watermelon predecessor was domesticated...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

1st matter in the universe may have been a perfect liquid

Smashing together lead particles at 99.9999991% the speed of the light, scientists have recreated the first matter that appeared after the Big Bang. Out of the wreck came a primordial type of matter known as quark-gluon plasma, or QGP. It only lasted a fraction of a second, but for the first time, scientists were able to probe the plasma's liquid-like characteristics — finding it to have less resistance to flow than any other known substance — and determine how it evolved in the first moments in the early universe.
Sciencearchaeology.org

Some East Asians May Have Been Wiped Out in the Last Ice Age

BEIJING, CHINA—According to a Science Magazine report, paleogeneticist Qiaomei Fu of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and her colleagues analyzed the genomes of 25 individuals whose remains were unearthed in Russia’s Amur region, which is located on the eastern edge of the China Plateau. The study suggests that a woman who lived between 34,000 and 32,000 years ago was closely related to a man whose 40,000-year-old remains were discovered in northeastern China’s Tianyuan Cave. These two individuals were also related to a woman who lived in Mongolia’s Salkhit Valley some 34,000 years ago. But by 19,000 years ago, at the end of the Last Glacial Maximum, a new group of people appears to have replaced these earlier inhabitants of the China Plateau. The remains of three men, including one who lived 19,000 years ago, and two who lived 14,000 years ago, were found to be closely related to people whose remains have been recovered in Siberia. These three men are thought to be among the ancestors of today’s northern East Asians and distant relatives of some Native Americans. The harsh weather conditions of the Last Glacial Maximum may have contributed to population turnover in East Asia, Fu explained. To read about Denisovan presence on the Tibetan Plateau, go to "Denisovans at Altitude," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.
Wildlifepastfactory.com

Scientists Discover A Girl With DNA From Two Different Species

Modern humans evolved from Homo sapiens, and a small percentage of us have Neanderthal DNA. But did you know that there were more species of ancient humans? A newly-discovered girl had parents from two different species– one Neanderthal, and another one that was recently discovered. This discovery will change our perception of human evolution.
SciencePosted by
Salon

What a 78,000-year-old child buried in a Kenyan cave tells us about ancient humans

This handout picture released on May 4, 2021 by the CNRS-University of Bordeaux, shows archaelogists at the Panga Ya Saidi site, north of Mombasa, Kenya, where the remains of a 3-year-old child named by the scientists "Mtoto" (meaning 'child' in Swahili) and buried inside a deliberately dug pit, were discovered. (FRANCESCO DERRICO,ALAIN QUEFFELEC/UNIVERSITY OF BORDEAUX/AFP via Getty Images)
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Scientists Have Found a Way to Break the Limit of Human Longevity

The research team of Gero, a Singapore-based biotech company in collaboration with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo NY, announces a publication in Nature Communications, a journal of Nature portfolio, presenting the results of the study on associations between aging and the loss of the ability to recover from stresses.
Sciencenews9.com

Archaeologists Discover Three More Burials in Mass Grave at Oaklawn Cemetery

Archaeologists announced Wednesday afternoon that they discovered three additional burials in the mass grave at Oaklawn Cemetery, in the search for victims from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The team is digging a larger area around what was found last October, so they can work to determine the exact boundaries...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

9 archaeological finds that have reshaped our views of human evolution

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Here are nine of the most revealing discoveries that have changed our understanding of our early ancestors—and ourselves. …. 2. Prehistoric murals: Chiribiquete National Park, Colombia. Spanning eight...
Posted by
Newsweek

Archeologists Solve Generations Old Mystery of Britain's 180-Foot-Tall Chalk Figure

An unusual sight has adorned the hillside of southern England for generations, greeting visitors to the historic Cerne Abbas village in Dorset. A 180-foot-tall naked chalk-drawn figure, also known as the "Cerne Abbas Giant," finally revealed some of its age-old secrets earlier this week when archeologists were able to uncover details about its origins.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Most Intense Burst of Evolution Ever Seen: Fossil Secret May Shed Light on Origins of Many of Earth’s First Animals

A large group of iconic fossils widely believed to shed light on the origins of many of Earth’s animals and the communities they lived in may be hiding a secret. Scientists, led by two from the University of Portsmouth, UK, are the first to model how exceptionally well preserved fossils that record the largest and most intense burst of evolution ever seen could have been moved by mudflows.
Heart DiseaseMySanAntonio

Ancient Plaque Buildup May Have Doomed Prehistoric Teeth but Modern Humans Have More Options, says Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. A May 11 article on Popular Science reports on an anthropology study that was able to determine the diet of ancient humans based on fossilized teeth. The article says teeth are the only parts of the body that fossilize while people are still alive, which can provide insight into the past. In this particular case, researchers found that ancient humans ate plenty of carbs and starchy foods based on their plaque buildup which – in the absence of any real oral hygiene or medicine – no doubt led to tooth loss and other issues. Burbank-based Dr. Bostani’s Advanced Dental says that, while it’s exciting to learn about ancient people’s teeth, it’s good to know that modern humans can and should visit their dentist regularly to remove plaque buildup because of its potentially harmful effects on oral health.
Middle Easttheartnewspaper.com

World’s oldest war memorial may have been identified in Syria

A more than 4,000-year-old artificial mound in Syria may be the world’s earliest known war memorial. Archaeologists identified patterns in the placement of burials and other finds in the mound—known as the White Monument at Tell Banat—and concluded that the dead may have been members of an army. It perhaps served as a unique memorial, visible to people for kilometres around.
Scienceslashdot.org

Satellites May Have Been Underestimating the Planet's Warming For Decades

The global warming that has already taken place may be even worse than we thought. That's the takeaway from a new study that finds satellite measurements have likely been underestimating the warming of the lower levels of the atmosphere over the last 40 years. Basic physics equations govern the relationship between temperature and moisture in the air, but many measurements of temperature and moisture used in climate models diverge from this relationship, the new study finds. That means either satellite measurements of the troposphere have underestimated its temperature or overestimated its moisture, study leader Ben Santer, a climate scientist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in California, said in a statement.
Scienceearlham.edu

Earlham scientists returning to Iceland to search for Norse artifacts

Scientists from Earlham College are returning to Iceland this month to detect subterranean archeological structures left by the nation’s earliest settlers using gear made on campus. The National Geographic Society selected this project for funding in 2020, but the project was delayed by a year out of concern for the COVID-19 pandemic.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Association of serotonin system-related genes with homicidal behavior and criminal aggression in a prison population of Pakistani Origin

Correction To: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81198-4, published online 18 January 2021. This original version of this Article contained an error, as the paper did not discuss the related work of Cherepkova et al. (2018). As a result, Reference 71 was omitted and is listed below,. Cherepkova, E.V., Maksimov, V.V. & Aftanas,...
Scienceworldcapitaltimes.com

Oldest human traces from the southern Tibetan Plateau in a new light

Stone tools have been made by humans and their ancestors for millions of years. For archaeologists these rocky remnants — lithic artefacts and flakes — are of key importance. Because of their high preservation potential they are among the most common findings in archaeological excavations. Worldwide, numerical dating of these lithic artefacts, especially when they occur as surface findings, remains a major challenge. Usually, stone tools cannot be dated directly, but only when they are embedded in sediment layers together with, for example, organic material. The age of such organic material can be constrained via the radiocarbon technique. If such datable organic remains are missing or if stone artefacts lack a stratified sedimentary context, but rather occur as scattered surface artefacts, numerical dating becomes very difficult or is simply impossible.