The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in May, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter. The amount of stock for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S were much higher in the UK in May than they were in April. The PlayStation 5 is now the best-selling console in the UK in 2021 to date, with a decent lead over the Nintendo Switch. The Xbox Series X|S is starting to catch up as well.