Prairie View, TX

Prairie View ‘Ques’ stamp Memphis reunion with service, tourism

By Dr. Sybil C. Mitchell
tri-statedefender.com
 3 days ago

The men in the Spring 1990 line of the Rho Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. staged their 31st-year reunion in Memphis over the weekend. And residents at Room In The Inn are glad they did. "Volunteers are the heart of Room In The Inn, and we appreciate...

