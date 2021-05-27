Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

FDA grants emergency use approval to third COVID-19 antibody drug to treat early COVID-19 infections

Posted by 
COVID-19 Updates
COVID-19 Updates
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t61a8_0aDov70b00
(John Moore/Getty Images)

By Hanna Park

(WASHINGTON) The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for an antibody drug developed by Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people aged 12 and older, CNBC reported Thursday.

The antibody drug, Sotrovimab, has been authorized for treating COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19, the FDA said in a statement.

The drug is not authorized for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy.

The treatment will be available for appropriate COVID-19 patients in the U.S. “in the coming weeks,” GSK and Vir said in a separate statement. The companies added that they plan to file for full approval of the treatment “in the second half of 2021.”

Similar COVID-19 treatment by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly have been authorized for emergency use in the country.

GSK and Vir said the drug was shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death in high-risk adults by at least 85% in a trial of 868 patients. The most common adverse reactions in the treatment group were rash and diarrhea.

Sotrovimab belongs to a class of monoclonal antibodies, which are lab-made proteins that mimic natural antibodies that the body generates to fight off infection.

Former President Trump had praised an investigational monoclonal antibody made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals that he was treated with when he contracted COVID-19 late last year. The FDA authorized that treatment in late November.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
COVID-19 Updates

COVID-19 Updates

635K+
Followers
793
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

This is an account for updating the latest coronavirus stats, personal stories, news, opinions in the U.S. (with a focus on several states hit the hardest) and around the globe, follow us so that you don't miss any breaking news of the coronavirus.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infections#Regeneron Pharmaceuticals#Drug Treatment#Emergency Treatment#Monoclonal Antibodies#Natural Infection#Vir Biotechnology#Cnbc#Gsk#Glaxosmithkline#Antibody Drug#Pediatric Patients#Natural Antibodies#Oxygen Therapy#High Risk Adults#Hospitalization#Lab Made Proteins#Authorization#Severe Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Cambridge, MAPosted by
COVID-19 Updates

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine 96% effective in teens

(Carl Court/Getty Images) (CAMBRIDGE, Mass.) Moderna announced Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine is 96% effective in kids ages 12 to 17. The drugmaker Moderna said its trial, involving 3,235 participants, recorded 12 coronavirus cases that started 14 days after the first dose. The company did not identify any serious safety issues to date.
Public Healthbiopharminternational.com

EMA Approves Use of Sotrovimab to Treat COVID-19

The agency’s human medicines committee concluded sotrovimab can be used to treat COVID-19 in adults and adolescents who do not require supplemental oxygen therapy and are at risk for severe COVID-19. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on May 21, 2021 that its human medicines committee (CHMP) reviewed available data...
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

Nanotechnology could make a huge difference in treating a lung infection often associated with COVID-19 ventilation

Treatment for fungal lung infections could be more efficient when medication is inhaled using nanoparticle technology, according to research from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan). The early findings of the study, published in Journal of Nanobiotechnology, are of particular significance as many people with lung diseases that cause immune...
WorldShareCast

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in Japan

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare granted the approval based on positive Phase III efficacy and safety data from the Oxford University-led clinical trial programme in the UK, Brazil and South Africa, and a Phase I/II trial in Japan, it added in a statement. Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical...
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Moderna Asks FDA to approve Covid-19 vaccine for children

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sanford Health says they are prepared if Moderna is authorized to vaccinate kids with its vaccine. Moderna submitted a request to the FDA for emergency authorization to administer doses to 12 to 17-year-olds. The company’s trial evaluated the vaccine in around 37 hundred kids. The clinical trial found it was one hundred percent successful. Pfizer was already granted approval to provide its vaccine to that age group.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Ocugen On Track To Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application To U.S. FDA For Its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN™

Active discussions with FDA related to COVAXIN initiated late last year. Master file submitted to FDA on March 26, 2021; awaiting feedback from FDA. MALVERN, Pa., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) - Get Report, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today confirmed its plan to submit its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application for COVAXIN to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in June.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

GlaxoSmithKline-Vir COVID-19 Antibody Drug Granted EUA In U.S.

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 antibody drug made by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK, GSK.L) and Vir Biotechnology. Sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody therapy, has been authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years...
Public Healthspeakingofresearch.com

FDA Authorizes Additional Monoclonal Antibody for Treatment of COVID-19

While much has been written about the various COVID-19 vaccines (prevention), including here are Speaking of Research, less emphasis has been placed on the treatment of COVID-19 patients—both earlier on in the pandemic and even at present. Part of this relates to some inherent skepticism of the value of using existing treatments for a new emergent disease. One of the primary issues with using drugs whose safety profile has not been extensively tested in relation to a new disease, is the potential for harm to the patient. However, in a time of crisis, with, to date, ~3.5 million deaths globally, some physicians have argued that they have failed in utilizing combination approaches to drugs to help individuals with severe COVID manage their symptoms and have testified before congress about this tragic failure. While we are unlikely to adjudicate these issues at this venue, it is worth mentioning if only to again highlight how partisan politics which sidelines science can lead to the catastrophic loss of life.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Thailand approves Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

BANGKOK (May 28): Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today approved the emergency use of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine. FDA Secretary-General Dr Paisarn Dunkum announced that the inactivated vaccine of Sinopharm is the fifth Covid-19 vaccine that Thailand has approved after Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna. “The vaccine...
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Authorizes Additional Monoclonal Antibody For Treatment Of COVID-19

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the investigational monoclonal antibody therapy sotrovimab for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms [about 88 pounds]) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. This includes, for example, individuals who are 65 years of age and older or individuals who have certain medical conditions.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Stop Using This Supplement Immediately, FDA Warns

As summer draws ever nearer and activity restrictions are lifted throughout the U.S., many people are eager to shed a few pounds they've gained over the course of the pandemic before resuming life as usual. However, if you've added one particular supplement to your routine to aid your weight loss efforts, you could be putting your heart in harm's way. Read on to discover which supplement the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers not to take due to serious health concerns.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Sotrovimab (VIR-7831), an Investigational Antibody Utilizing Xencor's Xtend™ Technology, Receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab (previously VIR-7831), an XmAb®-engineered antibody developed by Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Vir) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK). Sotrovimab has not been approved, but has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA under an EUA, to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. Xencor has provided Vir non-exclusive licenses to XmAb Fc technologies, including Xtend™, designed to enhance the half-life of novel antibodies being investigated as potential treatments for patients with COVID-19.