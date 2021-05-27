FDA grants emergency use approval to third COVID-19 antibody drug to treat early COVID-19 infections

(John Moore/Getty Images)

By Hanna Park

(WASHINGTON) The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for an antibody drug developed by Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people aged 12 and older, CNBC reported Thursday.

The antibody drug, Sotrovimab, has been authorized for treating COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19, the FDA said in a statement.

The drug is not authorized for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy.

The treatment will be available for appropriate COVID-19 patients in the U.S. “in the coming weeks,” GSK and Vir said in a separate statement. The companies added that they plan to file for full approval of the treatment “in the second half of 2021.”

Similar COVID-19 treatment by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly have been authorized for emergency use in the country.

GSK and Vir said the drug was shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death in high-risk adults by at least 85% in a trial of 868 patients. The most common adverse reactions in the treatment group were rash and diarrhea.

Sotrovimab belongs to a class of monoclonal antibodies, which are lab-made proteins that mimic natural antibodies that the body generates to fight off infection.

Former President Trump had praised an investigational monoclonal antibody made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals that he was treated with when he contracted COVID-19 late last year. The FDA authorized that treatment in late November.